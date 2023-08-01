Another day, another set of 2024 Ford F-150 spy photos capturing the future pickup completely free of camouflage. This time we're treated to an unobstructed view of the truck in base XL trim, jazzed up with the STX appearance package.

A coat of black paint on the outside of this F-150 keeps reflections to a minimum, so we're treated to a very clear look at the changes coming to the pickup's face. As we've seen in previous, numerous spy shots, new headlights are positioned neatly inside an updated grille with a surround that seamlessly brackets the lights. It's a very clean, tidy look, and it all sits above a lower fascia that also brings symmetry to the mix. Angles in the various vents and trim pieces are replaced with rectangular features, and on this particular Ford, the changes evoke a 1980s vibe.

On the fenders, we easily see F-150 STX badging. Technically, STX isn't a trim level but an appearance package for the base model XL. For 2023, it adds nice wheels and a host of other exterior dress-ups that significantly improve the visuals of what's essentially Ford's work truck. We catch just a fleeting glimpse of the dash as the truck passes the camera, but we still can't identify specific changes. A larger center touchscreen is always a possibility, but we don't expect significant differences in the F-150's greenhouse.

Provided there aren't any notable shake-ups in trims or packages for 2024, the truck you see here is the entry-level rig. It joins the 2024 F-150 Lariat, F-150 Platinum, and F-150 Tremor in our collection of camo-free F-150 spy shots. For whatever reason, Ford isn't interested in keeping its facelift a secret. Perhaps that points to more significant changes happening under the skin.

That's a question to be answered in early September. Ford CEO Jim Farley recently confirmed the refreshed F-150's debut at the 2023 North American International Auto Show in Detroit. The doors open to the public on September 13, so the reveal will likely take place a day or two prior to that.