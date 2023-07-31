The Opel Crossland is the medium-sized SUV in the German brand's lineup, occupying the space between the smaller Mokka and bigger Grandland. A new generation is now on the way with an available electric powertrain. The debut is reportedly in 2024 and would arrive in European dealers later that year.

The new Crossland has a complete redesign compared to the current model (see below), judging by these spy shots. Opel's development team covers most of the vehicle in a camouflage wrap except orange accents on the nose, sections of the wheels, and lightning bolt elements on the doors and rear.

The new Crossland appears to have a more boxy, upright shape than the current vehicle's sculpted appearance. The upcoming vehicle appears to have rectangular headlights that are high on the nose. There's a slit below them and an opening with hexagonal mesh at the lowest part of the nose.

The profile view shows off the new Crossland's boxy shape. The wheels have five triangular-shaped spokes. The ride height appears to be taller now, too.

The back features a tall hatchback, and there are boxy taillights. The camo prevents from seeing precise styling details.

The spy shots don't let us see into the cabin. Judging from other models in the segment, we would expect there to be tech updates.

Opel confirmed in March 2022 that the next-gen Crossland would be available with an electric powertrain. Combustion engine options allegedly would also be on offer. Although, Opel plans to phase out ICE powerplants by 2028.

Opel refreshed the Crossland for 2021. It featured individually sliding rear seats for maximizing rear cargo volume while having people sit in the second row. Power came from either a turbocharged 1.2-liter gasoline mill or a turbodiesel 1.5-liter. There was even a variant burning liquefied petroleum gas. The model was available with multiple drive modes, including Normal, Snow, Mud, Sand, and ESP Off.

Opel will be the only Stellantis brand at this year's IAA Munich Auto Show.