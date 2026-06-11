Ford Recalls Half A Million SUVs Over Potential Interior Safety Issue

The Breakdown Ford is recalling 548,463 SUVs for chrome trim that could peel and injure customers.

The recall affects the 2018-2024 Expedition.

Ford initially determined that it did not have to issue a safety recall for the issue, but it then decided to re-evaluate the ‘severity of the injuries.’

Ford has issued a recall for 548,463 SUVs. Chrome trim on the center console could peel, potentially injuring passengers.

The recall affects the 2018-2024 Expedition. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Safety Recall Report, the chrome plating can bubble and peel from the base material, creating sharp edges. The problem may be the result of the part being manufactured out of spec.

Ford uncovered the issue in September 2025. The automaker identified a trend in NHTSA’s Vehicle Owner Questionnaires (VOQs) that referenced a sharp edge caused by bubbling and peeling center console trim on 2019-2020 Expeditions. Five of the six VOQs reported customers injuring their hands on the chrome.

The automaker’s Critical Concern Review Group (CCRG) opened an investigation a month later.

Ford initially concluded it did not need to issue a safety recall for the peeling trim. It made this decision "based primarily on the determination that the condition is overt to the customer and is easily detectable, mitigating the severity and reducing the risk of severe outcomes."

Sometime after this—the recall report doesn’t provide a clear timeline—Ford’s CCRG "subsequently re-evaluated the severity of the injuries" that peeling trim could cause. The automaker expanded its review of reported injuries, field reports, and warranty claims and concluded: "injuries could potentially be more significant than initially thought."

The Blue Oval is aware of 4,634 warranty claims, 65 injuries, and one accident globally. Reported injuries include hand and finger lacerations, a “small number” of which required “professional medical attention.

What do you think?

Ford will fix the issue by replacing the center console with chrome plating that meets its specifications. This is the automaker's 41st recall so far this year. Ford issued 138 recalls in 2025.

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Motor1’s Take: Anyone who has fiddled with their car's interior trim knows it can become quite sharp if it breaks. Having it peel off on the center console and cause injuries isn't great, and we are glad Ford is fixing the hazard.

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