Fiat Has 5 New Models Coming Soon. Here's All Of Them

Fiat is now fully cemented as one of Stellantis's four core global brands, alongside Jeep, Peugeot, and Ram. With a lineup tailored to markets around the world—not so much the US—the Italian automaker has managed to improve profitability through a diverse portfolio spanning everything from city cars and compact hatchbacks to SUVs, pickup trucks, and even microcars.

That portfolio is set to expand significantly between 2026 and 2030, with 13 new models on the horizon. Many of them were previewed during Stellantis’ Investor Day presentation, which offered an early look at several upcoming Fiat vehicles.

At least five new Fiat models we know will show up in global markets over the next few years—some we’ve already seen, while others are still on the way. Here’s a closer look at what’s expected.

Fiat Grizzly: A New Compact SUV

Fiat Grizzly Photo by: Fiat

The Fiat Grizzly will mark the brand’s entry into one of the industry’s most competitive and profitable segments: compact SUVs. Its design takes clear inspiration from the Grande Panda, which is why we thought it might bear the name "Pandona." Instead, Fiat appears to be sticking with the bear theme. The Grizzly name highlights its larger size—measuring just under 14.8 feet long—while still sharing its underpinnings with its smaller sibling.

The Grizzly will ride on Stellantis’ Smart Car platform, giving Fiat the flexibility to offer a range of powertrains, including gasoline, mild-hybrid, and fully electric versions.

Fiat Grizzly Fastback: The Sportier SUV-Coupe

Fiat Grizzly Sportback Photo by: Fiat

Once the Grizzly SUV arrives, Fiat plans to expand the lineup with a coupe-inspired variant. The Fiat Grizzly Fastback will feature a sleeker profile and a roofline that tapers smoothly toward the rear, giving it a sportier appearance.

It will share its front-end styling, platform, and mechanical components with the standard Grizzly. Like its sibling, the Fastback is expected to be offered with internal-combustion, hybrid, and fully electric powertrains.

Fiat Quattrolino: A Tiny Retro EV

Photo by: Fiat

Details on the Quattrolino remain scarce. For now, all we have is a name and a single image. Even so, its placement alongside the Topolino suggests it will serve as a four-seat version of Fiat’s tiny electric quadricycle.

Its design appears to draw inspiration from the classic 1950s Fiat 600 Multipla. It remains unclear whether the Quattrolino will be classified as an L6e light quadricycle or an L7e heavy quadricycle, though the latter seems more likely. If so, output would be limited to 20 horsepower (15 kilowatts), with a top speed of around 56 mph.

Fiat Pandina: The Icon Goes Electric

Fiat Pandina Concept Photo by: Fiat

As previously reported, the next-generation Fiat Pandina—currently sold as the Panda—is expected to undergo a major transformation. The model is likely to become Fiat’s first vehicle developed under its new E-Car strategy.

The concept image shown by Fiat builds on the Grande Panda’s design language, exaggerating many of its key styling elements. Pixel-inspired lighting signatures, upright proportions, and simple geometric shapes dominate the design, while overall dimensions should remain close to those of today’s Pandina at roughly 12.1 feet long.

The new Pandina is expected to be fully electric and built in Pomigliano d’Arco, Italy. Based on guidance from the European Commission, pricing could start at around €15,000. It will likely ride on a dedicated EV architecture, though it remains unclear whether that platform will be entirely new or derived from an existing design, potentially with links to Leapmotor.

Fiat Tris: A Modern Delivery Truck

Fiat Tris Photo by: Fiat Professional

What do you think?

Fiat’s push into new segments also includes commercial vehicles. The Fiat Tris is essentially an electric reinterpretation of the iconic Piaggio Ape, retaining its three-wheel layout while adopting a battery-electric powertrain.

Designed primarily for last-mile delivery services, the Tris offers an estimated range of around 56 miles. It will be available in both pickup and cargo-box configurations, with a payload capacity exceeding 772 pounds and a load area measuring approximately 24.2 square feet.

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