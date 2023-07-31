The BMW M3 is due for a refresh. A new batch of spy shots shows the updated high-performance sedan out testing, and it’s getting some design changes. The G80 M3 is due for its refresh, with BMW revealing the current model alongside the M4 in September 2020.

If the camouflage is any indication, BMW will make the bulk of the changes at the front of the car. However, it doesn’t look like the company will alter much. The front bumper looks unchanged even though BMW chose to hide it, but the headlights’ new graphics are visible. The camo could hide minor tweaks to the fascia and grille we can’t see.

Gallery: Refreshed BMW M3 Sedan Spy Photos

14 Photos

At the back, the BMW looks identical to the current car. However, the automaker does hide the M3 badge above the taillights and the roundel, and it could tweak the taillight graphics before the big reveal.

We don’t expect the M3’s facelift to alter the current powertrain lineup. The M3 packs BMW’s twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine. It makes 473 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual is available, but the model can hit 60 miles per hour in 4.1 seconds when equipped with the automatic.

The M3 Competition uses the same engine but makes 503 hp and 479 pound-feet, which is available with xDrive all-wheel-drive. The extra power allows the rear-wheel-drive model to hit 60 mph in just 3.8 seconds. With AWD, the M3 Competition xDrive only needs 3.4 seconds to reach 60 mph. The top speed is 155 mph, but that increases to 180 with the M Driver’s Package.

Our photographers couldn’t capture a clear image of the cabin, but it looks unchanged. BMW gave the model its iDrive 8 infotainment system and curved display for 2023, which should carry over unchanged. While the photos don’t show off the interior, we can see the display’s frame and brace attaching it to the dashboard. The company could tweak some trim pieces but don’t expect a design revolution to happen in the car’s interior.

The BMW M4, and the rest of the 4 Series lineup, is also getting redesigned, and it’s expected to break cover around the end of the year. The company hasn’t indicated when it plans to reveal the refreshed M3, but late 2023 or early 2024 seems the likeliest for its debut.