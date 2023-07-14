Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more often than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way, check out this list of all the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

Here's an intriguing story. Just a few hours after receiving these spy shots, we have confirmation that this is actually a test mule for the Aston Martin Valour. The company plans to make just 110 of them. They pack a twin-turbo 5.2-liter V12 making 705 horsepower and 555 pound-feet of torque. Plus, there's a six-speed manual driving the rear wheels with a limited-slip differential. The suspension features adaptive dampers, and there are carbon-ceramic brakes.

Gallery: Aston Martin Vantage V12 Manual Spy Photos

17 Photos

Here's our first look at the revised Audi RS Q8. It features a new grille with rhombus-shaped openings. There also might be new graphics for the headlights.

Gallery: 2024 Audi RS Q8 facelift spy photos

12 Photos

Cupra is preparing to give the Formentor crossover a new nose and rear. Unfortunately, we don't have additional details yet.

Gallery: New Cupra Formentor Spy Shots

10 Photos

The Cupra sub-brand is also working on its refreshed version of the Leon. Like so many updates, the changes consist of revisions to the front and rear while leaving the rest of the exterior alone.

Gallery: 2024 Cupra Leon facelift new spy photos

10 Photos

Like other recent Fords, the brand is not camouflaging this new Explorer. The changes are minor. The model gets a new grille and tweaked taillights.

Gallery: Ford Explorer Active Spy Photos

9 Photos

The Ford Puma crossover has a refresh coming, but the automaker doesn't want us to see it. The company covers this one with lots of camouflage. A fully electric version is reportedly joining the range.

Gallery: 2024 Ford Puma facelift spy photos

10 Photos

The refreshed Hyundai i30 N receives an updated nose and tail. The front has vertical air intakes, a honeycomb grille, and small tweaks to the lower fascia. The revisions to the rear are harder to see.

Gallery: 2024 Hyundai i30 N spy photos

13 Photos

Hyundai is keeping the updated Tucson under cover. There's so much camouflage that it's hard to see the changes.

Gallery: Hyundai Tucson Facelift Spy Photos - Less Camo

13 Photos

Lamborghini will premiere its successor to the Hurcan next year, but the company is already working on the new model. So far, the brand is keeping the changes under wraps, but we can see the narrower headlights in the photos. There's a high-mounted exhaust between the taillights.

Gallery: 2025 Lamborghini Huracan replacement first spy photos

20 Photos

Gallery: 2025 Lamborghini Huracan replacement additional spy photos