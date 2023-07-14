Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more often than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way, check out this list of all the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.
[UPDATE] New Aston Martin Model Getting Manual Gearbox
Here's an intriguing story. Just a few hours after receiving these spy shots, we have confirmation that this is actually a test mule for the Aston Martin Valour. The company plans to make just 110 of them. They pack a twin-turbo 5.2-liter V12 making 705 horsepower and 555 pound-feet of torque. Plus, there's a six-speed manual driving the rear wheels with a limited-slip differential. The suspension features adaptive dampers, and there are carbon-ceramic brakes.
Gallery: Aston Martin Vantage V12 Manual Spy Photos
2024 Audi RS Q8 Spied For The First Time Testing At Nurburgring
Here's our first look at the revised Audi RS Q8. It features a new grille with rhombus-shaped openings. There also might be new graphics for the headlights.
Gallery: 2024 Audi RS Q8 facelift spy photos
Refreshed Cupra Formentor Crossover Spied With Less Front-End Camouflage
Cupra is preparing to give the Formentor crossover a new nose and rear. Unfortunately, we don't have additional details yet.
Gallery: New Cupra Formentor Spy Shots
2024 Cupra Leon Spied Revealing New Headlight Design
The Cupra sub-brand is also working on its refreshed version of the Leon. Like so many updates, the changes consist of revisions to the front and rear while leaving the rest of the exterior alone.
Gallery: 2024 Cupra Leon facelift new spy photos
2024 Ford Explorer Spied Again Without Camo, New Active Trim Confirmed
Like other recent Fords, the brand is not camouflaging this new Explorer. The changes are minor. The model gets a new grille and tweaked taillights.
Gallery: Ford Explorer Active Spy Photos
2024 Ford Puma Facelift Spied Wearing Full Camo Attire
The Ford Puma crossover has a refresh coming, but the automaker doesn't want us to see it. The company covers this one with lots of camouflage. A fully electric version is reportedly joining the range.
Gallery: 2024 Ford Puma facelift spy photos
2024 Hyundai i30 N Hot Hatch Spied Hiding Possible Second Facelift
The refreshed Hyundai i30 N receives an updated nose and tail. The front has vertical air intakes, a honeycomb grille, and small tweaks to the lower fascia. The revisions to the rear are harder to see.
Gallery: 2024 Hyundai i30 N spy photos
Hyundai Tucson Facelift Drops Camo While Working Hard In New Spy Shots
Hyundai is keeping the updated Tucson under cover. There's so much camouflage that it's hard to see the changes.
Gallery: Hyundai Tucson Facelift Spy Photos - Less Camo
2025 Lamborghini Huracan Successor Spied For The First Time [UPDATE]
Lamborghini will premiere its successor to the Hurcan next year, but the company is already working on the new model. So far, the brand is keeping the changes under wraps, but we can see the narrower headlights in the photos. There's a high-mounted exhaust between the taillights.
Gallery: 2025 Lamborghini Huracan replacement first spy photos
Gallery: 2025 Lamborghini Huracan replacement additional spy photos
Sources: Automedia, SH Proshots