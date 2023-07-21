Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more often than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way, check out this list of all the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.
Audi RS3 Sportback Spied Concealing Redesigned Fascias At Nurburgring
Audi is working on updates to the RS3. This one has revisions to the front fascia. It's not clear whether there would be mechanical tweaks too.
2024 Audi A5 Avant Spied In Italy Looking Almost Ready For Production
In the near future, Audi will begin using odd numbers for its combustion-powered models and even figures for EVs. That's why we refer to this as A5 Avant.
2024 Audi RS6 "GT" Spied Looking Like The Ultimate Wagon
Audi is working on an even hotter version of the RS6. It includes a revised front fascia and wider fenders.
2024 BMW X2 Spied In Base Trim Showing More Of Its Nose
This BMW X2 wears a camo wrap but otherwise appears to have a production-spec body. The photos provide a great look at what to expect from the vehicle's design.
Refreshed 2024 Ford F-150 Platinum Spied Without Any Camouflage
Ford is testing the updated F-150 without a bit of camouflage. This is the Platinum trim, and it shows tweaks like a revised grille and a tweaked tailgate.
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe First Real Photos Show The Wildly Styled SUV
The new Hyundai Santa Fe debuted this week. Soon afterward these photos turned up showing the boxy SUV in a parking garage.
Land Rover Defender SVX Spied As Rugged Mercedes-AMG G63 Rival
Land Rover is working on a sportier version of the Defender. This SVX model has extended fenders and a revised front end. The layout with four exhausts suggests this might be a V8-powered model.
New Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class Spied Hiding Its Internal Combustion Engine
Mercedes is sticking with the small CLA-Class as its compact sedan. The design is reminiscent of the latest C- and E-Class.
2025 Mercedes GLA Test Mule Spied For The First Time, Can’t Hide Battery Pack
The small GLA is sticking around, too. The one in these photos has a hybrid powertrain.
Mini Aceman Spied Hot Weather Testing With Funky Camouflage
The Mini Aceman is the brand's upcoming small electric crossover. This one wears pastel-colored camouflage. There will be a base E model with 181 horsepower or the SE with 215 hp.
Mini Cooper EV Spied In John Cooper Works Trim For First Time
Mini is working on an electric version of the Cooper. This one is in the high-performance John Cooper Works trim with a revised front fascia and rear diffuser.
2024 Peugeot 3008 Fleet Spied On The Street Hiding Cleaner, Swoopy Shape
The next-gen Peugeot 3008 still wears lots of camouflage. It features small headlights and chiseled styling. A temporary panel conceals the hatchback.
2025 Suzuki eVX Spied For The First Time As Brand's First EV
Suzuki is working on an electric crossover. The company covers it with quite a bit of black camouflage.
Sources: Automedia, SH Proshots