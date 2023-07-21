Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more often than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way, check out this list of all the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

Audi is working on updates to the RS3. This one has revisions to the front fascia. It's not clear whether there would be mechanical tweaks too.

In the near future, Audi will begin using odd numbers for its combustion-powered models and even figures for EVs. That's why we refer to this as A5 Avant.

Audi is working on an even hotter version of the RS6. It includes a revised front fascia and wider fenders.

This BMW X2 wears a camo wrap but otherwise appears to have a production-spec body. The photos provide a great look at what to expect from the vehicle's design.

Ford is testing the updated F-150 without a bit of camouflage. This is the Platinum trim, and it shows tweaks like a revised grille and a tweaked tailgate.

The new Hyundai Santa Fe debuted this week. Soon afterward these photos turned up showing the boxy SUV in a parking garage.

Land Rover is working on a sportier version of the Defender. This SVX model has extended fenders and a revised front end. The layout with four exhausts suggests this might be a V8-powered model.

Mercedes is sticking with the small CLA-Class as its compact sedan. The design is reminiscent of the latest C- and E-Class.

The small GLA is sticking around, too. The one in these photos has a hybrid powertrain.

The Mini Aceman is the brand's upcoming small electric crossover. This one wears pastel-colored camouflage. There will be a base E model with 181 horsepower or the SE with 215 hp.

Mini is working on an electric version of the Cooper. This one is in the high-performance John Cooper Works trim with a revised front fascia and rear diffuser.

The next-gen Peugeot 3008 still wears lots of camouflage. It features small headlights and chiseled styling. A temporary panel conceals the hatchback.

Suzuki is working on an electric crossover. The company covers it with quite a bit of black camouflage.

