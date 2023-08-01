BMW is updating the 4 Series. The entire lineup is undergoing its mid-cycle makeover, and new spy photos show the styling tweaks will also come to the electric i4.

The i4 wears a thick dose of camouflage across its front and rear fascias, but the coverings aren't hiding any monumental styling changes from the looks of it. The most visible tweaks are to the headlights and taillights, which feature new internal graphics. The front and rear bumper appear unchanged from the current car, but minor revisions could be hiding under the coverings.

Gallery: BMW i4 Facelift Spy Photos

14 Photos

Along the side, the car reveals its trim – the i4 M50. While BMW hid the M badge on the front fenders, it left exposed the vents behind the wheels that feature the hotter variant's sporty-looking strakes.

The photos don't provide a clear view of the cabin, but we doubt huge design changes are lurking inside. A portion of the model's dual-screen display is visible and looks unchanged from the car on sale today. BMW could tweak the software or add new features and functionality, but there's a good chance those improvements could come to the i4s already on the road via over-the-air updates.

The i4 M50 on sale today packs two electric motors, making a combined 536 horsepower and 586 pound-feet of torque. The car can sprint to 60 miles per hour in 3.7 seconds and reach a top speed of 130 mph. It's unclear if BMW will make any changes to the EV components. The rest of the i4 lineup, including the M variant, could receive tweaks that increase the car's range or motors' power output.

The i4's updated styling coincides with BMW improving the rest of the 4 Series lineup. Our spy photographers have already captured the coupe, convertible, and M4 variants out testing, which are also receiving new lights and other minor styling updates. We don't expect the company to significantly change the rest of the model's powertrain portfolio.

We don't know when BMW will reveal the updated i4 and 4 Series, but it has already announced the 2024 model and several updates, so don't expect it to hit dealers soon. BMW will likely introduce the updated model next year before it starts selling it in 2025.