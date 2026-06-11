The Cars Americans Drive The Most—And The Least

the breakdown A new iSeeCars study shows minivans and large SUVs dominate mileage in America, with the Chrysler Pacifica and Voyager leading at just over 20,000 miles driven per year.

Sports cars are driven far less, with the Ford Mustang averaging just 2,092 miles annually—far below models like the Mazda Miata, Corvette, and Porsche 911.

Powertrain trends also vary: hybrids see higher annual usage than EVs and plug-in hybrids, while the overall U.S. average for gas cars sits at 13,323 miles per year.

In the world of cars, not all are equally driven. Some accumulate more miles per year on average than others, as do certain powertrains. A new iSeeCars study has broken down the data to determine which cars are being driven the most—and the least—in America.

It shouldn’t be a shock that family vehicles lead the list, with two minivans at the top—the Chrysler Pacifica and the Chrysler Voyager. Both models average just over 20,000 miles a year, well above the gas-car average of 13,323 miles. The Chevrolet Suburban is third at 19,626.

Two other minivans also make the list—the Kia Carnival, fourth at 18,884 miles, and the Toyota Sequoia, eighth at 17,856 miles. The only truck to make the list was the GMC Sierra 1500 Limited, which came in at 10th at 17,069 miles.

2027 Chrysler Pacifica Photo by: Chrysler

The cars driven the least in America are nearly all sports cars—the Ford Mustang, Mazda Miata, Chevrolet Corvette, and Porsche 911 are on the list. The Mustang is driven the least, according to the study, with drivers putting just 2,092 miles on the odometer a year.

Miata owners drive nearly three times as far as Mustang drivers on average, adding 5,945 miles. That is also more than the Chevrolet Corvette and Porsche 911. The only SUV to make the list was the Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

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While the average gas car is driven 13,323 miles a year, that’s below the average hybrid, which goes 14,696 miles a year on average. Plug-in hybrids are driven the least at 11,660 miles a year, but electric vehicles aren’t that far ahead at 11,880 miles.

iSeeCars collected its data from the odometer readings of three-year-old cars sold in 2025. Here are the top 10 most and least driven cars in America.

Most Driven Cars In America

Chrysler Pacifica — 20,872 miles Chrysler Voyager — 20,549 miles Chevrolet Suburban — 19,626 miles Kia Carnival — 18,884 miles Chevrolet Malibu — 18,857 miles GMC Yukon XL — 18,734 miles Nissan Armada — 18,098 miles Toyota Sequoia — 17,856 miles Ford Expedition MAX — 17,299 miles GMC Sierra 1500 Limited — 17,069 miles

Least Driven Cars In America

Ford Mustang — 2,092 miles Mercedes-Benz SL-Class — 3,176 miles Porsche 911 — 3,850 miles Chevrolet Corvette — 4,394 miles Lexus LC 500 Convertible — 4,404 miles Mazda MX-5 Miata/Miata RF — 5,945 miles BMW Z4 — 6,533 miles Mercedes-Benz G-Class — 6,674 miles Mercedes-Benz C-Class Convertible — 7,104 miles Audi S5 Convertible — 7,212 miles

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