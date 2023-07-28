The current-generation Ram 1500 debuted for the 2019 model year, and that means a mid-cycle refresh is due. Some might say it's a tad overdue given the popularity of full-size pickups in North America, but that will soon change. Our spy photographers in Detroit caught a camo-covered Ram in public, marking the first time we've seen the refresh here at Motor1.com.

And what do we see? As per usual, it's what we can't see that's arguably the bigger news here. We aren't talking about design changes, which should include smaller headlights flanking a tweaked grille that could be slightly larger. Ram does a good job of concealing details, though we can easily see the updated lights. Further down, a new bumper could adopt large corner vents with driving lamps. Updated taillight designs are barely visible through the white mesh at the back.

Gallery: Ram 1500 Facelift Spy Photos

12 Photos

Let us draw your attention to the front, specifically where you'd normally see badging. On the door, large RAM lettering shows up behind tape, but could there also be a Tungsten badge in there? Our sources believe this is the new range-topping trim that will better compete with the likes of the GMC Sierra Denali and F-150 Limited. The new trim reportedly leaked through Ram's website recently, though the page has since been taken down.

Another leak from that alleged corporate oops was the twin-turbocharged Hurricane inline-six engine listed as being under the hood. That brings us to the second prominent badge hidden by camouflage, namely the one on the hood that might otherwise say Hemi. While there's been no official confirmation from Ram thus far, it's widely believed the Hemi V8 will be dropped from the Ram 1500 lineup.

Our spy photographer for these images couldn't confirm any specific exhaust note from this prototype, but the covered hood badge certainly supports the rumor. This will likely upset V8 purists, though the boosted 3.0-liter six isn't hurting for power. It presently makes 510 horsepower and 500 pound-feet of torque in top tune – considerably more than what's available in the Hemi.

So when will we see this updated truck debut? Perusing Ram's website, there still isn't a 2024 model-year listing so it's possible we could see this by the end of the year. However, it's also possible (and perhaps more likely) that the current 1500 will carry over for 2024, making the refreshed truck a 2025 model that could debut early next year.