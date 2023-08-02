A refreshed Ford F-150 will debut in September. The truck is everything but a secret, with our photographers documenting numerous examples. The latest photos preview the 2024 F-150 Heritage Edition.

The photos show the truck with the Heritage Edition's retro-inspired two-tone paint scheme. The pickup features a unique grille with three thick horizontal bars inside the redesigned face. Thinner, vertical bars sit just behind its face, and the truck has the new headlights shared with the rest of the revamped F-150 lineup.

The truck's rear looks like the others we have seen. It features the new model's taillight designs, with a single tailpipe sticking out from under the rear fender. This is an XLT model.

Ford introduced the Heritage Edition last year for 2023, celebrating 75 years of the F-Series. The Blue Oval wanted to offer a modern take on the trucks of the 1970s and 1980s that featured more unique exteriors, offering five two-tone color combinations for the Heritage Edition.

Inside, Ford gave the special truck a black-and-gray cabin, distinct trim seat covers with unique inserts, and an embossed Heritage design on the console lid. Ford looks like it'll continue to celebrate the F-Series into 2024.

We haven't seen the new truck's interior, which could receive some updates. Ford gave the F-150 a completely redesigned cabin with the launch of the 14th-generation pickup for 2021. However, it's becoming more common for automakers to thoroughly refresh a car's cabin during a model's mid-cycle makeover. Ford could install a larger central screen or make other changes to the dashboard that could force a more significant redesign.

The 2024 F-150 Heritage Edition is just the latest in a long line of test vehicles our spy photographers have spotted entirely devoid of camouflage. Ford isn't hiding anything with the redesigned truck, with the STX, Lariat, Platinum, and Tremor variants all spotted testing in public without any coverings.

We don't expect Ford to make any big changes to the truck's powertrain lineup. The 5.0-liter V8 should carry over, making the same 400 horsepower and 418 pound-feet of torque. The twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 makes the same amount of horsepower but 500 lb-ft of torque. They'll be on the build sheet alongside the hybrid that produces 430 hp and 570 lb-ft of twist.

FoMoCo CEO Jim Farley revealed that the refreshed F-150 would debut at the 2023 North American International Auto Show. The event kicks off for the public in Detroit on September 13.