We've already seen spy shots of the facelifted BMW 4 Series Coupe, Convertible, M4, and i4, so it only seems natural to share images of 4 Series Gran Coupe prototype. By the looks of it, we're dealing with a test vehicle that had the optional M Sport Package. However, it's not the M Performance version since the M440i has beefier exhaust tips. Consequently, it's likely a 430i in US flavor judging by the orange side markers.

As with the other 4er models mentioned before, the sleeker alternative to the 3 Series Sedan is hiding a new set of headlights. Addressing the elephant in the room, the love/hate vertical kidney grille is staying for the second half of the model's life cycle. Tweaks to the taillights are also expected, but nothing to write home about. The rear spoiler is different than what you'll find on the current 4 Series Gran Coupe since it taller on the sides. It's too soon to say whether this is standard piece or an upgrade from the M Performance Parts catalog, although we're leaning toward the former.

2025 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe facelift spy photos

10 Photos

Our spies weren't able to peek inside, but the changes are likely to be minimal taking into consideration the four-door 4er has already received the iDrive 8 with the pair of screens, along with the small gear selector. Perhaps there will be some updates to the upholstery and trim. It’s too early to know whether BMW intends to update the infotainment to the 8.5 version as it's starting to do with the larger and more expensive models.

A well-known BMW insider from the Bimmer Post forums claims the M440i with rear-wheel drive will be dropped. That would result in a price hike of $2,000 for the sportiest 4 Series Gran Coupe money can buy (since an M4 GC is not happening). In the United States, the Audi A5 Sportback competitor has already entered the 2024MY and carries a starting price of $63,050 for the xDrive model. The upcoming Life Cycle Impulse (LCI) should arrive for the 2025MY.

It is believed BMW will kick off production of the facelifted 4 Series Gran Coupe in July 2024, which would imply a world premiere at the beginning of next year when the other 4 Series LCI versions should go official.