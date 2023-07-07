Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more often than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way, check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

The next-gen BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe features an odd take on the brand's kidney grilles, judging from what's visible in these spy shots. It rides on a front-wheel-drive-based platform, but all-wheel drive would also be available.

This new batch of BMW i5 Touring spy shots catches the upcoming wagon in very little camouflage. The only concealment is on the rear.

Cadillac is preparing a refresh for the CT5 range, including the V Blackwing model. It has an updated front fascia with broad inlets.

The new Dacia Duster features styling similar to the brand's Bigster concept. These photos show the stacked light strips on the nose.

Ferrari's new hypercar looks very aggressive on the road. It has complex aerodynamics with lots of inlets and a gargantuan wing at the back.

Here's the refreshed Ford F-150 Tremor without a bit of camouflage. It features a completely different grille.

Ford is testing a Maverick with a lowered suspension, but we aren't sure why. It's possible the company could be developing a street-focused version of the pickup.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N will debut at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed on July 13. These spy shots provide a glimpse of it before the unveiling.

The Peugeot Partner is a small commercial van. These spy shots catch it testing with a refreshed nose.

Renault is reviving the 5 (known in the US as the Le Car). The new one is electric, and this is our first glimpse of it in the production body.

The updated Volkswagen Caddy is getting a plug-in-hybrid powertrain.

The VW Golf GTE features a performance-focused plug-in-hybrid powertrain. This updated example has slimmer headlights and a redesigned front bumper.

The new Volkswagen Tiguan has a front end with a broad grille and available matrix headlights. On this one, you can see the door for the plug-in charger on the front driver's side fender.

