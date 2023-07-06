The third-generation Volkswagen Tiguan is on the way. These spy shots catch our first glimpse of the plug-in hybrid variant of the SUV in both left- and right-hand drive form.

The Tiguan PHEV doesn't look too different from other variants of the new model. The door to cover the charging port is on the driver's side front fender. The nose features a broad fascia with bracket-shaped chrome elements on the outer edges. VW disguises the upper grille with decals. The headlights have boxy lamps inside of them.

Gallery: 2024 VW Tiguan PHEV Spy Photos

17 Photos

VW will offer the new Tiguan with optional HD matrix headlights. Each of them has 19,200 micro-LEDs that are individually controllable.

In profile, the new Tiguan has a chiseled appearance. A sharp crease runs along the shoulder line, and a chrome element is on the doors' lower area. Tiny roof rails are on top. This one rides on wheels with five pairs of spokes.

VW applies quite a bit of concealment to the rear. Decals cover the taillights. The development team also puts fake exhaust pipes onto the lower fascia.

Inside, the third-gen Tiguan comes standard with a 12.9-inch infotainment display, and a larger 15-inch screen for higher-level trims. The driver looks at a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.

The new Tiguan will be available with two PHEV powertrains. One of them has 201 horsepower, and the other makes 268 hp. The electric driving range would be up to 75 miles. There would also be gasoline- and diesel-fueled models.

The next-gen Tiguan rides on the MQB Evo platform. Compared to the current one, the next-gen model is 1.25 inches longer and a 0.2-inch taller. The wheelbase remains at 105.5 inches. The cargo volume increases by 1.16 cubic feet. Later, a seven-seat Tiguan Allspace variant would arrive with a longer body.

VW reports that the new Tiguan is among the brand's final vehicles to use combustion engines, along with the Passat and T-Roc. The automaker plans to only offer EVs in Europe starting in 2033.

Look for the third-gen Tiguan to go on sale in Europe in the first quarter of 2024.