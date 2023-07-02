We've got spy photos of the new Volkswagen Caddy testing in Spain this week. The new small van was out in the open, sans camouflage in passenger configuration and sporting two fuel filler caps, including one in front, indicating the presence of a PHEV powertrain.

Previously it was speculated that the Volkswagen Caddy would use the same hybrid setup as the existing Golf, combining a 1.4-liter four-cylinder TSI gasoline engine with an electric motor to produce a total output of up to 245 horsepower. However, Volkswagen is rumored to be working on a slightly larger version of that powertrain using a 1.5-liter four-cylinder version of the TSI gasoline engine. We don't have specs on the lithium-ion battery pack, but more than likely, it will provide an all-electric range of up to 60 kilometers or approximately 37 miles.

The fact that the Caddy is testing a PHEV powertrain without camouflage probably means Volkswagen is planning to introduce the hybrid electric vehicle in its current guise or that the new version will have minimal changes. The most likely scenario is that VW is planning a refresh of the Caddy and will introduce the new powertrain to help the automaker meet the looming Euro 7 regulations, which are expected to impact the 2024 Golf.

The Volkswagen Caddy is a small panel van and multi-purpose vehicle that is a familiar site in Europe and other parts of the world but not well known in the US. The original first-generation version of the was sold as a compact pickup truck in the 1980s as part of the US Rabbit lineup. The current version of the Caddy dates back to 2020 and is also sold as the Ford Tourneo Connect.

While there is some speculation Volkswagen might bring a PHEV version of the Volkswagen Caddy to the US, it's unlikely given the lack of popularity of small vans in that market. Stellantis phased out the Ram ProMaster City this year, and earlier, Ford announced it would stop importing the Transit Connect after 2023. Meanwhile, Volkswagen is readying its new all-electric ID. Buzz for a 2024 launch.