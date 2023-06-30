Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more often than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way, check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

The RS6 E-Tron will be a high-performance version of Audi's upcoming electric sedan. The one in these photos wears side cameras on stalks rather than traditional mirrors.

Audi will soon begin using odd numbers to identify its combustion-powered vehicles and even numerals for EVs. If that's the case, then this is the new RS7, which we would usually call the RS6.

The updated Audi Q8 range will include a revised SQ8 performance variant. It gets tweaked headlights, revised bumpers, and changes to the grille.

Cadillac is preparing a smaller electric SUV to slow below the Lyriq. The design features vertical headlights on the outer corners, and there's only a tiny opening in the lower fascia. The rear window is steeply raked, and the taillights seem similar to the lamps in the front.

Ford isn't bothering to camouflage its refreshed Explorer production vehicles. This gives us a great look at the updated Platinum and ST trims. The most significant revisions are at the nose where the SUV gains new headlights and a squarer grille.

After receiving images of the Raptor R without camouflage, we got pictures of the standard Raptor without any covering.

The revised Honda Odyssey minivan receives updates to the front and rear fascias. Honda is keeping the exact nature of the changes a secret for now.

Hyundai doesn't want us to get a good look at the refreshed Tucson. However, we can see that there's a new grille and possibly a new exhaust pipe design. We're expecting significant changes to the cabin, like larger displays.

Since the two models have so much in common, it only makes sense for the changes for the Wrangler to apply to the Gladiator eventually. These spy shots show the truck gaining a larger infotainment screen that looks like the 12.3-inch unit in the SUV.

Like the Ford Raptor and Explorer, the development team for the refreshed Lincoln Aviator also doesn't put camo on the SUV. This one features an overhauled nose with headlights that now stretch into the grille.

The Mazda CX-80 is basically a three-row version of the CX-60. The styling seems similar to the smaller model, except for modifications at the back to account for the longer wheelbase.

Renault is bringing the Scenic back to Europe, and this time the model is an EV. Look for the arrival to be in 2024.

Here's a look inside the Skoda Kodiaq. The gearshift is now on the steering column. The designers move the central air vents below the infotainment screen. There are also separate HVAC controls.

