This One-Of-A-Kind Koenigsegg Could Fetch $10 Million

The Breakdown A rare Koenigsegg One:1 Megacar heads to auction on July 4, 2026.

Pre-auction estimates peg the value between $9 and $12 million.

The Koenigsegg One:1 is the world's first Megacar, delivering a megawatt of power.

Some cars become legendary for performance; others go down in history for changing how engineering is approached. The Koenigsegg One:1 fits both categories.

More than a decade after its debut, one of the extremely rare examples built by the Swedish automaker is set to return to the spotlight at RM Sotheby's Tegernsee on July 4, 2026. The car could bring an estimated €8 million to €10 million ($9 million to $11.5 million).

The car in question is a 2015 One:1. Koenigsegg built just six cars for private customers. It’s a model that represents one of the most significant chapters in Koenigsegg’s history—and in the modern hypercar era overall.

Photo by: RM Sotheby's

The First 'MegaCar'

When the One:1 debuted at the 2014 Geneva Motor Show, the supercar world was locked in a constant arms race for horsepower and top speed. Christian von Koenigsegg, however, chose a different path, focusing on the overall concept's efficiency.

The result was a car capable of producing 1,341 horsepower from a twin-turbocharged 5.0-liter V8, while weighing just 2,998 pounds dry. That’s where the One:1 name comes from, referencing the perfect power-to-weight ratio. Not only that: peak output equaled one megawatt, a detail that led the company to call it the first "megacar" ever built.

Even today, the numbers are staggering. According to period claims, the One:1 could accelerate from 0 to 249 mph in around 20 seconds, and it wore tires homologated for speeds up to 273 mph.

Photos by: RM Sotheby's

The One:1 wasn’t defined solely by its power-to-weight ratio. The program incorporated cutting-edge technical solutions for its time—some of which remain benchmarks today.

Highlights included active aerodynamics, Koenigsegg’s Triplex suspension system, Aircore carbon-fiber wheels, variable-geometry turbochargers, and a sophisticated seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The goal was maximum performance without sacrificing driving precision and stability at very high speeds.

The engineering approach adopted by the Swedish manufacturer helped turn the One:1 into one of the most advanced hypercars of its generation, foreshadowing solutions that would later become common among the most exclusive models.

Photo by: RM Sotheby's

The 'JC' Edition

The car being offered at RM Sotheby's The Tegernsee Auction on July 6, 2026, is identified by chassis number 7108 and is considered one of the best-known One:1s in existence. Known to enthusiasts by the "JC" nickname—also shown on the engine cover—it is said to have been the third unit delivered to a private customer.

The body is characterized by exposed carbon fiber and Kevlar protected by a clear finish, accented with details in a distinctive shade called China Pink. That color highlights numerous exterior elements, including the front splitter, side skirts, side intakes, rear diffuser, and the imposing active wing.

The cabin carries the same theme. Black leather and Alcantara are paired with custom pink stitching and trim accents, while the carbon-fiber bucket seats underline the project’s extreme intent.

84 Source: RM Sotheby's

A Low-Mile Collector Car

Delivered new in April 2015 through the German dealer Esser Automotive, the car has a documented history and has had regular service performed by authorized specialists. At the time of cataloging, the odometer showed just 2,630 miles.

Beyond its sheer rarity, the next owner will also gain access to the Ghost Squadron, Koenigsegg’s private client community that organizes exclusive events, factory visits, and owner gatherings.

What do you think?

With only six examples built and a reputation that’s long been cemented among hypercar enthusiasts, the One:1 now represents far more than a high-performance automobile. It’s the symbol of a moment when Koenigsegg redefined the limits of automotive engineering—creating a car that remains one of the most remarkable of the 21st century. We’ll see if—and for how much—it sells.

Motor1's Take: A limited-edition model from a company that only makes low-volume cars will no doubt attract big bucks at auction. This is a rare opportunity to purchase a Koenigsegg without waiting months or years for a new model to be built. Add in the fact that this is a One:1, the world's first Megacar, and we could see that the pre-auction estimate would easily be surpassed.

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