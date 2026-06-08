Subaru Is Putting A Manual Gearbox In Three New Cars

The Breakdown Subaru is working on a WRX with a manual gearbox used in the previous-generation WRX STI.

A hot BRZ based on the STI Sport Type RA is also in the works.

The hatchback is intended to serve as an 'affordable base car.'

The manual gearbox may be past its prime, but some automakers are still trying to keep the stick shift alive. It’s not just BMW with the M cars and Mazda with the Miata holding on to the six-speed DIY transmission; Subaru is also investing time and resources in cars with three pedals. The Japanese company held a press conference over the weekend at Fuji Speedway during an endurance race to preview three new manual-equipped cars.

According to local media, Chief Technology Officer Tetsuro Fujinuki said Subaru has pledged: “We aim to create cars that can be enjoyed more casually.” From left to right, a new WRX variant is on the way with a TY85 transmission borrowed from previous STI models. Whether that means a full-blown WRX STI is planned remains unclear, but whatever this model turns out to be, it appears to take inspiration from the WRX STI Sport# Prototype shown earlier this year.

The car in the middle is a new BRZ derivative, serving as a follow-up to the STI Sport Type RA (Record Attempt) special edition launched in Japan last year. Subaru built only 300 units and sold them through a lottery system. Now, it's developing a successor focused on lightness and driving enjoyment rather than additional power, so a beefier engine might not be part of the plan.

Subaru WRX STI Sport Photos by: Subaru Subaru BRZ STI Sport TYPE RA

The most interesting of the trio is the mysterious car on the right in the top image. It’s a hatchback with a manual transmission described as a new “affordable base car.” To keep costs down, Subaru is apparently reviewing the materials used throughout the vehicle and simplifying the standard equipment list. At this point, it remains unclear whether the production model will share anything with the Performance-B STI Concept unveiled at last year’s Japan Mobility Show.

The Tokyo show car was essentially a WRX STI hot hatch in all but name. In contrast, the upcoming model could be an entirely new development with a clear emphasis on affordability. More details may emerge soon, as Subaru plans to launch all three cars in a phased manner by the end of next year.

Lest we forget, Subaru now has a dedicated Sports Vehicle Planning Office to oversee exciting projects. Earlier this year, the company teased a lifted BRZ rally car with all-wheel drive and a turbocharged engine, although it remains unclear whether a road-going production version is planned.

Subaru Performance-B STI Concept Photos by: Subaru Subaru BRZ rally car

What do you think?

Motor1's Take: As exciting as all this sounds, it’s best to keep expectations in check for now. There’s a good chance that many, if not all, of these cars will remain exclusive to Japan. Subaru has a long history of introducing limited-run special editions solely for its domestic market.

A WRX STI with a manual transmission would make perfect sense in the United States, while an affordable hatchback that lets drivers row their own gears could fill a gap in the market. For now, however, all three new models appear destined only for Japan. The same applies to the rally-spec BRZ, which is being developed to compete in the All Japan Rally Championship.

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