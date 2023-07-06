The Dacia Duster is a no-frills crossover from the budget-focused Romanian brand. A new generation is on the way, and the latest spy shots catch one wearing a little less camouflage.

Now, we can get a much better look at the nose. Stacked light bars run horizontally across most of the front end. The lower bumper has a large grille with a blocky outline, and there are vertical slits on each side.

Gallery: Dacia Duster Spy Photos

12 Photos

The side profile has a chunky appearance. Unfortunately, the camouflage keeps us from seeing the styling details. This vehicle rides on wheels with five thick spokes that split into a V shape at the rim.

The rear has an angular outline for the hatchback. It appears there are bracket-shaped tailpipes. A single exhaust pipe comes out of the driver's side, and the lower bumper looks like a simulated skid plate.

Judging from what's visible, the new Duster has styling similar to the Dacia Bigster concept (see below). A production version of that model reportedly arrives in 2025.

We don't yet have any photos inside the new Duster. While Dacia is a budget-friendly brand, even the current model has modern features like a touchscreen infotainment system.

The Duster rides on the CMF-B platform that is also underneath the Renault Captur, which you can see in front of the Dacia in a few of these photos. The model will reportedly continue to offer combustion engines but might get a plug-in hybrid at some point in the production run. It's not clear whether a diesel would be part of the lineup.

Dacia will build the Duster in Mioveni, Romania. The model will reportedly debut in late 2023, and assembly will start in 2024.

The Duster is among Dacia's most important productions. The company moved 197,100 of them in Europe in 2022 and over two million since launching the vehicle in 2010.