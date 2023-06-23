Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more often than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

This sedan looks like a fairly normal Audi S6 at first glance. However, this car has wider fenders and a dual exhaust layout that looks unusual.

This gallery includes looks at the 4 Series coupe, convertible, and M4 hardtop. All of them have tweaks to the lower fascia at the front and the taillights.

This BMW X2 M35 has a front fascia with large openings and air curtains on each side. There are also large brakes, and four exhaust outlets poke out from the back.

Here's the 2024 Ford Explorer without a bit of camouflage. It has a larger grille and slimmer headlights. There are also new taillamps with vertically-oriented reverse lights.

The front of this truck has its grille partially exposed, featuring a redesigned honeycomb pattern. The lower fascia has vertical slats in the middle. The headlights have new daytime running lights. The taillights also get new graphics.

And here are the updates coming to the hotter Raptor R. There's a new grille and updated headlights. The designers also update the taillamps.

Hyundai is preparing to launch a three-row electric crossover that would be the brand's alternative to the Kia EV9. The pixel-inspired lighting from the Ioniq 5 and 6 also appears on this vehicle.

The new Hyundai Santa Fe features H-shaped daytime running lights. The rest of the body is under heavy camouflage.

Opel gives its Combo Life van a new front end, but the development team conceals the changes under camouflage. There are restyled air intakes on the outer edges.

Peugeot prepares to give the 208 a new nose and tail. The cabin appears to come from the 2008 crossover, including a 10-inch infotainment system and matching digital instrument cluster.

The Renault Master is the brand's largest light commercial vehicle. The brand keeps it under heavy camouflage, but there's only so much designers can do to a van like this while maintaining utility.

The Skoda Kodiaq's the brand's three-row SUV. The brand covers it in camouflage, but the headlights have a new design.

The new Skoda Superb boasts evolutionary updates over the current model. There are small changes to the bumpers and revised pillars. Inside, there's a large screen that might be as large as 15 inches diagonally.

The new Volkswagen T-Roc will be among the brand's final combustion-powered offerings. This is our first look at the new model as a test mule. It's under the skin of an eighth-generation VW Golf with a lifted suspension.

