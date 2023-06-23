Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more often than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.
Next-Gen Audi RS7 Spied Hiding Under S6 Body With Wide Fenders, Odd Exhaust
This sedan looks like a fairly normal Audi S6 at first glance. However, this car has wider fenders and a dual exhaust layout that looks unusual.
Refreshed BMW 4 Series Spied In Coupe, Convertible, and M4 Forms
This gallery includes looks at the 4 Series coupe, convertible, and M4 hardtop. All of them have tweaks to the lower fascia at the front and the taillights.
2024 BMW X2 Loses Some Camouflage, Spied In M35 Trim Near Nurburgring
This BMW X2 M35 has a front fascia with large openings and air curtains on each side. There are also large brakes, and four exhaust outlets poke out from the back.
2024 Ford Explorer Drops Camo, Unofficially Revealed In New Spy Photos
Here's the 2024 Ford Explorer without a bit of camouflage. It has a larger grille and slimmer headlights. There are also new taillamps with vertically-oriented reverse lights.
Ford F-150 Raptor Facelift Spied With New Grille And Headlights
The front of this truck has its grille partially exposed, featuring a redesigned honeycomb pattern. The lower fascia has vertical slats in the middle. The headlights have new daytime running lights. The taillights also get new graphics.
2024 Ford F-150 Raptor R Unofficially Revealed In New Spy Photos
And here are the updates coming to the hotter Raptor R. There's a new grille and updated headlights. The designers also update the taillamps.
Hyundai Ioniq 7 Shows Vertical Lights In New Spy Shots
Hyundai is preparing to launch a three-row electric crossover that would be the brand's alternative to the Kia EV9. The pixel-inspired lighting from the Ioniq 5 and 6 also appears on this vehicle.
New Hyundai Santa Fe Shows H-Shaped Light Signature In Spy Shots
The new Hyundai Santa Fe features H-shaped daytime running lights. The rest of the body is under heavy camouflage.
Opel Combo Life Spy Photos Capture Van Hiding Refreshed Front Fascia
Opel gives its Combo Life van a new front end, but the development team conceals the changes under camouflage. There are restyled air intakes on the outer edges.
Peugeot 208 Facelift Spied For The First Time With Camouflaged Wheels
Peugeot prepares to give the 208 a new nose and tail. The cabin appears to come from the 2008 crossover, including a 10-inch infotainment system and matching digital instrument cluster.
New Renault Master Spied With Less Camouflage And Combustion Engine
The Renault Master is the brand's largest light commercial vehicle. The brand keeps it under heavy camouflage, but there's only so much designers can do to a van like this while maintaining utility.
2024 Skoda Kodiaq SUV Spied Being Pushed Hard At The Nurburgring
The Skoda Kodiaq's the brand's three-row SUV. The brand covers it in camouflage, but the headlights have a new design.
2024 Skoda Superb Caught With Dual Exhaust And Large Touchscreen
The new Skoda Superb boasts evolutionary updates over the current model. There are small changes to the bumpers and revised pillars. Inside, there's a large screen that might be as large as 15 inches diagonally.
2025 VW T-Roc Early Mule Spied Testing In Southern Europe
The new Volkswagen T-Roc will be among the brand's final combustion-powered offerings. This is our first look at the new model as a test mule. It's under the skin of an eighth-generation VW Golf with a lifted suspension.
