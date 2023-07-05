You can tell a car's official debut is right around the corner when the automaker begins to peel off the camouflage from prototypes. That's the case here with the Ioniq 5 N as Hyundai will unveil the high-performance version of the electric crossover in a little over a week from now. New spy shots depict a production-ready prototype undergoing final testing while showing its Performance Blue paint made famous by the ICE-powered hot hatches.

Speaking of which, the Ioniq 5 N looks even more like an oversized hot hatch now that it has a stiffer suspension setup that has lowered the ride height. Those wheels must be at least 18 inches in size and come wrapped in low-profile tires. We're expecting the front brake calipers on the customer cars to be red just like in the back. It's the front fascia that caught attention as Hyundai removed some of the camo to reveal the bumper's air intakes and curtains.

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N new spy photos with less camouflage

There's also a boomerang-shaped opening in the rear bumper to channel airflow through the vents located ahead of the rear wheels. Here's hoping those actually serve a functional purpose rather than being fake plastic trim bits to lend the Ioniq 5 N a sportier look. That rear wiper is not exclusive to the range-topping model since lesser versions will (finally!) get it as well. Additional changes include a sporty roof spoiler and a prominent rear diffuser. As for the "front passenger" wearing a seatbelt, it's there to simulate weight.

A step above the mechanically related Kia EV6 GT, the Ioniq 5 N is estimated to have about 600 horsepower and all-wheel drive from its pair of electric motors. You've probably heard by now Hyundai is implementing fake engine noises, artificial gear changes mimicking a dual-clutch automatic, simulated pops and bangs, and a dedicated drift mode. The battery will have better energy density without increasing its physical size.

The wraps are coming off July 13 at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed. How much is it going to cost in the United States? We'd wager it will command a premium over the $61,600 Kia EV6 GT.