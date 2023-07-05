In an age where grilles are getting larger, it looks like the next Ford F-150 will actually trend slightly in the opposite direction, at least on the Tremor. Caught on camera without a stitch of camouflage anywhere, the truck featured in these images previews the 2024 model year. And as you can see, some notable changes are coming to the truck's face.

There's definitely a smaller grille in place. The refreshed model eliminates the bottom notch, creating a tidy rectangle that sits above a Raptor-style bumper. We've already seen the refreshed F-150 Raptor fully revealed in spy photos, wearing a bumper nearly identical to what we see here. The Tremor also shows its big skid plate in the front, but it doesn't sit nearly as high as the Raptor. The new face will incorporate updated headlights into the grille surround for a symmetrical look, further differentiating the Tremor in the F-150 hierarchy.

At the rear, we also see Ford's redesigned taillights in full view. As we saw in the recent Raptor spy shots, the shape of the lights remains the same. The structure is different, however, with smaller reverse lights positioned at the top of the housing with a possible small vertical strip running to the bottom. The rest of the truck appears unchanged.

That's not to say there aren't more changes coming. Our spy sources believe some minor tweaks are coming to the F-150's interior, likely revolving around updates to the center touchscreen. If a larger screen is implemented, that will almost certainly require changes to the console for a neat fit. Don't worry about Ford relegating physical controls to the digital screen, however. We've heard nothing about such a minimalistic approach for the best-selling vehicle in North America.

For that matter, we haven't encountered any rumors about significant powertrain changes. The current F-150 Tremor comes standard with either Ford's 5.0-liter V8 engine or the 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged EcoBoost V6. Both develop 400 horsepower, but the turbo packs 500 pound-feet of torque versus 410 lb-ft for the V8.

With Ford not the least bit shy about parading preproduction trucks in public without any disguises, expect an official debut coming very soon. That could happen in a matter of weeks, or by the end of summer at the latest.