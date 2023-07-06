Cadillac is preparing to update the CT5 sedan. The refresh will include the high-performance CT5-V Blackwing variant our spy photographers recently captured testing in public. The sedan wears camouflage across the front and hides a few elements at the rear.

The 2024 CT5-V Blackwing will arrive with an updated face. The revamped styling will be less friendly looking than the current car, with a new bumper that’s more aggressive. The outer lower bumper openings are closer to the edges, and new camouflage hides the single-piece vertical daytime running lights.

The Blackwing’s rear only has a few bits of camouflage that hide the badging and a small portion of the taillights. Cadillac isn’t changing anything else from the looks of it.

We doubt Cadillac will make any big changes to the powertrain. Under the hood of the current CT5-V Blackwing is the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine. It makes 668 horsepower and 659 pound-feet of torque, pairing with the Tremec six-speed manual gearbox or the 10-speed automatic. The V8 can propel the sedan to 60 miles per hour in 3.4 seconds, reaching a top speed of over 200 mph.

Our spy photographers haven’t captured a clear view of the Cadillac’s cabin, but previous spy shots showed the sedan with the dashboard covered, indicating some changes. The new photos fail at providing a peek, but it looks like the driver attempted to hide the dash from view as the car passed the camera person.

The sedan will likely receive the cabin layout seen in the recently redesigned XT4 crossover. The model received a single screen spanning 33 inches, forming the digital instrument cluster and infotainment display. The large screen was quite pronounced in older spy shots of the regular CT5 sedan. The new dash layout could result in Cadillac tweaking the IP stack and center console layouts.

Cadillac hasn’t said when we could see the revamped CT5 lineup break cover, but it should happen before the end of the year. The updated sedan should reach dealers by the middle of next year. The 2023 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing starts at $94,890 (the price includes the $1,395 destination charge), and the 2024 could get a slight price increase. Well-equipped models can cost over six figures.