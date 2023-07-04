A new Ferrari flagship doesn't hit the market very often. Although the company has been around for 83 years, there have only been a few true crown jewels: 250 GTO, 288 GTO, F40, F50, Enzo, and the LaFerrari. The latter was originally unveiled a little over 10 years ago, in March 2013 at the Geneva Motor Show, so a replacement is in order. However, don't expect to see it until later in 2024. Meanwhile, here's another round of spy shots.

Caught on a rainy day putting that massive double-arm wiper to work, the new hypercar was not shy to show off its massive air intakes. Look front and center and you'll notice a high-voltage sticker, indirectly revealing the prototype has an electrified powertrain. The crazy bodywork isn't all too surprising now that we've seen the track-focused SF90 XX Stradale and Spider. The days of clean designs seem to be over as the new flagship Prancing Horse has a far more intricate aero package than the LaFerrari before it.

Ferrari hypercar new spy photos

14 Photos

That being said, it's too early to judge the car's appearance since the prototype seems to be a mishmash of provisional and final body parts. For example, those dual exhaust tips sticking out from the body are fake as the real tip is mounted in the center, hiding behind the mesh. That high-voltage sticker is also noticeable at the rear where the giant diffuser is flanked by vertical air curtains. Your guess is as good as ours whether those quad taillights are final or have been temporarily borrowed from the SF90.

The mid-engined beast doesn't appear to have a rear window, not that they're remotely practical anyway on a hypercar. The third brake light is mounted beneath the look-at-me wing, and in the same area, there's something sticking out from the body. Could it be a camera? If so, we're hoping it’ll be better integrated into the final production car since it looks rather ungainly at this point.

Fitting for a top-tier performance car, the LaFerrari replacement has butterfly doors judging by the cutouts in the roof. As to what sort of engine sits behind the driver, hybridization usually means a lower-displacement combustion engine. Consequently, it could have fewer cylinders than the LaFerrari's V12, so either a V8 or even a V6.

With the 499P Le Mans endurance race car using a six-cylinder derived from the 296 GTB/GT3, perhaps the new range-topper from Maranello will halve its cylinder count. Even so, the electric boost is likely to result in a combined output of four figures.

Based on an unconfirmed timeline, the coupe will be out first next year, followed by a convertible and a meaner XX derivative. In total, production is said to be limited to 828 cars: 599 coupes, 199 cabrios, and 30 units of the XX. In typical Ferrari fashion, most (if not all) have likely found their buyers already. The SF90 XX we mentioned earlier was unveiled as a sold-out special edition.