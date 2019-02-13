Hot on the heels of the teaser for the new Mini Hardtop John Cooper Works GP, here are spy shots showing even more of the upcoming hot hatch. This test mule wears lots of camouflage but the concealment can't hide some of the model's more aggressive styling touches.

13 Photos

Like previous Mini GP models, the new one features a look that appears more appropriate on the track than for a road vehicle. The center of the new front fascia has three inlets with an oval-shaped surround. Large intakes in the corners appear to be for routing air to cool the larger brakes. The hot hatch rides on a classic five-spoke wheel design with a black finish.

The rear shows some of the Mini GP's most eye-catching features. The huge spoiler on the roof is even wider than the hatchback. There are also a pair of large-diameter exhaust pipes emerging from the center of the bumper. Viewing the GP from the back also makes the fender extensions easier to see.

The teaser shows a few different parts on the GP. For example, it has different wheels with a double-spoke layout. The GP logo and diffuser are also more visible in the official photos.

The recent teaser reveals that the GP goes on sale in 2020, and Mini only intends to build 3,000 of them. The company says that the mill produces in excess of 295 horsepower (220 kilowatts). This output suggests that the rumors are true that the model might share the 302-hp (225-kW) 2.0-liter turbocharged mill with the BMW X2 M35i. To match the extra power, Mini also gives the new GP a bespoke suspension setup.

Source: Carpix