Nissan wants to update approximately 70 percent of its model portfolio by mid-2021. As a long-term plan, the automaker will move to a shorter three-year lifecycle for its core models from the current five-year strategy. A new report from Automotive News tries to unhide the brand’s future plans model by model.

"We are in the process of massive renewal of our US product lineup," Ashwani Gupta, Nissan COO, recently told Automotive News. As a part of the plan, the Maxima could morph into an all-electric sedan for its next generation. More precisely, it will be inspired by the IMs "elevated sports sedan" concept and could arrive in the second half of 2022.

A few months before that, Nissan should unveil the successor of the 370Z sports car. According to Automotive News, it will be inspired by the older Z sports cars in terms of design and will be powered by a 3.0-liter V6 engine - something we’ve actually heard already and really hope it turns out to be true.

Meanwhile, the GT-R is also currently under development but it probably won’t arrive before 2023 the earliest. This means the already aged Godzilla has at least two more years on the market until its successor hits the market.

Gallery: 2019 Nissan Maxima Drive Notes

43 Photos

Taking a look at the other side of the spectrum, the entry-level Versa may not survive beyond its current generation but a refresh is in the cards for the second half of 2022. A step above is the Sentra, which should remain largely unchanged until 2023 when a mid-cycle refresh should be introduced.

Save Thousands On A New Nissan Maxima MSRP $ 34,975 MSRP $ 34,975 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

In the SUV segment, the Murano should be completely redesigned for the 2022 model year, while the Pathfinder should get a new generation several months earlier. The same goes for the Amanda, as well as the Rogue.