Listen to this article

Chrysler unveiled the 2023 300C as its last HEMI-powered model in history in September last year. The sedan with a 6.4-liter V8 was limited to just 2,000 units and all of them were sold out within 12 hours after the order books were opened. It turns out there could be one last chance to buy a V8-powered Chrysler for those who missed the earlier opportunity.

Based on information from dealership documents, MopartInsiders reports the brand will also launch a more affordable 300S version of the sedan for the 2023 model year. It is supposed to receive Chrysler’s 5.7-liter V8 mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and sending power to the rear wheels. This less powerful model can be also equipped pretty nicely with features such as heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, advanced driving assist systems, and others.

Gallery: 2023 Chrysler 300C

19 Photos

Just like the 300C, production of the 300S will be highly limited. According to the online publication, just 1,450 examples of the V8-powered model will be assembled in 2023 making it even rarer than the 300C range-topper.

It’s worth pointing out that Chrysler will also sell a version of the 300S equipped with the 3.6-liter V6 Pentastar mill with a peak output of 300 horsepower (220 kilowatts) and 264 pound-feet (358 Newton-meters) of torque. This more affordable version is significantly slower than the 300S and 300C, though – 7.1 seconds to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) versus 5.3 and 4.3 for the 300S and 300C, respectively.

According to the available information, the 300S V8 will cost from $50,975 with destination fees included. The 300S V6, in turn, will be cheaper at $43,750 before options. For comparison, the sold-out 300C started from $56,595 including destination, making it by far the most expensive 2023 Chrysler 300. As a side note, production of the 300S V6 will reportedly be limited to 850 units.

The good news is that the reservation books for the 2023 300S in both V6 and V8 forms don’t seem to be open at this point, which means you haven’t missed the last chance to buy a new Chrysler 300 yet.

Note: 2023 Chrysler 300C used as a lead image.