Chevrolet announced the pricing and trim for the 2024 Camaro, and there was a glaring omission. It doesn't appear that the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine is available for the new model year. Motor1.com has a message out to Chevy to confirm this is accurate.

In the Chevy release, there's no mention of the four-cylinder. It says:

"Power for 2024 Camaro builds will come from the 3.6L V-6, 6.2L LT1 V-8, and the supercharged 6.2L LT4 V-8."

The turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder produces 275 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. The 3.6-liter V6, which is now the base powerplant, makes 335 hp and 284 lb-ft.

The 2024 Camaro starts at $32,495 for the LT coupe and $38,495 for the LT convertible. It's not clear whether these figures include the destination charge. Chevy begins taking orders on June 15.

The LS was the 2023 Camaro's base trim. With the four-cylinder, it started at $27,795 after the $1,395 destination fee. The LT grade with this engine was $28,295.

This means the same trim of the Camaro coupe has a $4,200 price increase year-over-year. The 2024 convertible also costs $4,200 more than its 2023 counterpart.

We don't yet have pricing details for the rest of the 2024 Camaro lineup.

In addition to the pricing changes, the Camaro gets the new Riptide Blue and Nitro Metallic Yellow exterior colors. The two shades are available across all of the vehicle's trim levels.

Chevy will retire the Camaro after the 2024 model. Assembly will end in January 2024. As a send-off, a Collector’s Edition will be available for the LT/RS, SS, and ZL1 trims.

While this is the end of the sixth-generation Camaro, this isn't necessarily the death of the model name. "While we are not announcing an immediate successor today, rest assured, this is not the end of Camaro’s story," said Chevrolet Global Vice President Scott Bell when the company announced the vehicle's retirement.