Production for the Audi TT is coming to an end. The automaker introduced the coupe in 1995 at the Frankfurt Motor Show before it entered production in 1998. Consumers don’t flock to small cars and coupes as they used to, which means vehicles like the TT will fade into history. The automaker has launched the TT Final Edition in the UK, marking the beginning of the end for the model.

Audi confirmed to Motor1.com that it has no plan to offer a TT Final Edition for the United States even though 2023 will be its last model year here. This doesn’t come as a big surprise, as the writing had been on the wall for a while. Audi launched the TT RS Heritage Edition in 2022, ushering the high-performance variant out of America.

The black exterior accents are the main features of the TT Final Edition that Audi is launching across the pond. Audi uses the color for the brand’s rings and badging, the door mirrors, the tailpipes, and the fixed rear spoiler. The roadster features a black wind diffuser and black roll bars, while the coupe gets privacy glass.

The TT Final Edition will go on sale with five-spoke 20-inch Y-style wheels finished in matte gray, which will cover the red brake calipers. The TT S Final Edition will wear Audi Sport’s seven-spoke black alloy rims. Audi will offer the coupe and roadster in Tango Red, Glacier White, or Chronos Gray metallic.

Inside, the Audi features the extended leather package. This adds the material to the armrests, door pull handles, and center console trim. It also features an Alcantara steering wheel with red stitching and a 12 o’clock marker that’s special to the Final Edition. Tango red accents adorn the seat inserts, air vents, and the coupe’s center console. There is red stitching on the Alcantara-trimmed seats and red piping on the floor mats.

The TT Final Edition will start at £41,910 ($50,335 at today’s exchange rates). Upgrading to the TT S Final Edition costs £54,685 ($65,678) for the coupe. The roadster versions command £43,660 ($52,437) and £56,435 ($67,780) for the TT and TT S versions, respectively.

The addition of the TT Final Edition to Audi UK’s lineup coincides with culling the number of trims from 11 to six. Audi will offer the TT as the S Line, Black Edition, Final Edition, S Final Edition, RS, and RS Sport Edition in both the coupe and roadster flavors. The TT Final Edition goes on sale next month, with the first customer deliveries beginning in April.

The UK was the TT’s strongest market in 2022, which accounted for over 33 percent of the model’s global sales at 2,672. In the US, the automaker sold 516 TTs in 2022, down 48 percent from 986 the year before. Audi lists the 2023 TT coupe as starting at $53,295 in the US.