Many car collectors take pleasure in knowing they have a unique car. Whether it's the last of its kind or a unique one-off vehicle, the distinction of owning a "one of one" example is hard to put a price on. However, for one lucky person, that price was in the range of $300,000, which they paid to buy the only 2023 F8 Tributo Coupe imported to North America.

According to Car and Driver, Ferrari North America confirmed it imported one F8 Tributo coupe this year as a 2023 model. However, it could not confirm if other regional markets accepted deliveries of the F8 coupe before Ferrari ended the car's production.

Unless the buyer custom ordered the 2023 F8 Tributo coupe, the car is unlikely that different from other F8 coupes produced from 2020 to 2022. Those cars all used a twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8 engine mounted amidship with a seven-speed automatic transmission. Producing 710 horsepower, the F8 will launch itself to 60 mph in an estimated 2.7 seconds on its way to a top speed of 211 mph.

But while the one 2023 F8 Tributo coupe may be the same as other F8s, it is special. The car is the last gas-powered mid-engine V8 Ferrari coupe, marking the end of an era. For fifty years, the company from Maranello had a mid-engine V8 in its stable, starting with the 308 GT4 and including cars like the 308 GTB, F355, F430, and F458 Italia.

Ferrari will continue to produce the F8 Spyder for the foreseeable future, and the lineup will include the front-engined Ferrari Roma coupe and Spider. Ferrari is also said to be working on a new V12 supercar which was spied recently and is gearing up to launch the Purosangue SUV in 2024.

Buyers looking for a mid-engine Ferrari coupe will have to turn to the 296 GTB hybrid supercar, which trades some of the feral nature of the twin-turbo V8 for the ferocity of a 3.0-liter V6. That engine, combined with a hybrid motor, produces 819 horsepower.