The writing has been on the wall for quite some time, and it looks as though the CLS is finally approaching the end of its life. We're not just talking about the current third-generation model, but the swoopy sedan's demise altogether considering Mercedes hasn't said a word about a new one. A spokesperson for the company's Australian branch told CarExpert that production will come to an end in August.

The Audi A7 Sportback competitor has already been retired Down Under as it's no longer listed in Mercedes Australia's online configurator. The automaker's local representative said it has stopped accepting orders as customers are being redirected toward the recently introduced E-Class (W214): "Orders have ceased and production for the current CLS will end August this year in preparation for the new E-Class."

2022 Mercedes-AMG CLS 53 facelift

28 Photos

We've reached out to Mercedes for further confirmation, and we will update the article the moment we hear back. The CLS' imminent discontinuation wouldn't come as a surprise since multiple reports in recent months have speculated the sleeker E-Class is on its way out. The German luxury brand is looking to cut several models and it appears the stylish saloon is sadly one of them.

As a reminder, the SLC, S-Class Coupe, S-Class Convertible, and the AMG GT Convertible are all dead. In addition, the C-Class Coupe and Convertible along with the E-Class Coupe and Convertible will morph into a single CLE Coupe/Convertible pair. The A-Class Sedan is rumored to be facing the axe as well, along with the B-Class minivan. These two compact cars are believed to bow out after the recently facelifted models run their course.

While some cars are being eliminated, new additions are planned. We've already seen the Maybach EQS SUV and it will be followed by an SL roadster carrying the same double M logo. Ultra-exclusive cars part of the "MYTHOS Series" are coming, as is a fully electric EQG. An AMG.EA electric platform tailored to sports cars will land in 2025 after being previewed by the AMG Vision concept.

As a final note, the German business paper Handelsblatt reports a "baby G-Class" is due in 2026 with ICE and/or EV powertrains.