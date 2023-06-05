Chevrolet will cease Camaro production at the conclusion of the 2024 model year. The automaker will celebrate the sixth-generation’s departure with a special Collector’s Edition that wears a unique exterior paint color commemorating the car’s original Panther code name. It’ll be available on the LT/RS, LT1, SS, and ZL1 trims in North America.

Chevy will limit production of the ZL1 Collector’s Edition to just 350 units. It’ll feature the Panther Black Matte exterior paint color, the first matte paint offered on the Camaro from the factory. The company will accent the paint with a black metallic stripe.

Gallery: 2024 Chevrolet Camaro Collector’s Edition

2 Photos

It’ll also feature the front splitter and rear wing from the ZL1 1LE coupe while painting the car’s calipers red. Inside, the Camaro ZL1 Collector’s Edition will feature a serialized steering wheel badge denoting its build sequence.

The Collector’s Edition for the LT/RS, LT1, and SS trims differs from the ZL1. The lower models wear Panther Black Metallic Tintcoat paint and satin black accent stripes. The cars will wear 20-inch satin black wheels, although polished forged ones are optional. The pack will also include the front splitter from the 1LE package and the rear spoiler from the ZL1.

Every Collector’s Edition Camaro will feature some extra Panther branding. The front script badging incorporates a panther into the “R.” The big cat will also appear on the steering wheel badge. Inside, Chevy will give each car a unique black interior and special floor mats.

People who buy the ZL1 Collector’s Edition will also receive a Canfield Sport 44mm watch from Shinola. It’ll have the serial number that matches the owner’s steering wheel badge. The watch also incorporates the Camaro logo on the watch face and a panther engraved on the watch band. Everyone who buys a Collector’s edition Camaro will receive a welcome kit.

Chevrolet will begin taking orders for the last Camaro starting on June 15. The Camaro Collector’s Edition will be available starting in late summer. The cheapest Collector’s Edition is the 1LT that starts at $39,440 (all prices are for the coupe and include the destination charge) and that includes the $1,950 RS pack. The pack is a $4,995 upgrade. The LT1 is more expensive, with the pack costing $5,495, bringing the price to $47,385. The price includes the required $1,495 RS pack.

The 1SS Collector’s Edition pack is an extra $5,995, costing $49,890 to start. The ZL1 version is the priciest at $88,690, with the pack commanding an extra $14,995. The price does not include the gas guzzler tax for the 650-horsepower ZL1. When the 2024 Camaro goes on sale, it will be far more expensive, starting at $32,495 for the LT coupe and $38,495 for the convertible. We expect pricing for the Collector’s Edition closer to the car’s on-sale date.