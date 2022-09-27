Listen to this article

It’s the end of the road for one of the finest performance sedans in the world. Alpina says goodbye to the BMW 7 Series-based B7 saloon as the Bavarian company makes the switch from the G11/12 series to the all-new G70 generation. It seems that Alpina, now fully owned by BMW, doesn’t plan a successor for the go-fast luxury cruiser.

In an official post on Facebook, Alpina Belgium announces the final B7 has been assembled, and “the era of the BMW Alpina B7 is coming to an end in the Alpina automobile manufactory.” The German automaker doesn’t say it directly, but from the announcement, we get the perception that no replacement is currently being developed. Alpina even takes a retrospective look at the high-end sedan by saying it now looks “back at the fascinating automobiles which came about in Buchloe on the basis of the BMW 7 Series”

Gallery: 2020 Alpina B7

4 Photos

With the new G70 generation of the 7 Series, it seems that the Buchloe-based company won’t be given access to the platform for performance and luxury modifications. The new Bavarian flagship in combustion and electric forms went into production in July this year and the sales are about to start later this autumn. BMW now even produces the i7’s electric drive components in-house at its Dingolfing plant, where up to 500,000 electric vehicles can be assembled annually.

As for Alpina, the high-performance automaker is switching its focus towards SUVs with one of the firm’s latest products being the heavily revised XB7. With a new face and more power than before, the performance family hauler is now on sale in the United States priced at $145,000 without a $995 destination fee. The first deliveries are scheduled for the first months of next year.

The Alpina B7 is now history and, at least for now, there’s no direct replacement planned. At the end of 2025, Alpina will switch to a new deal with BMW probably changing the strategy of the company regarding the models it will modify with the 7 Series being the first to get axed. Recent statements made by BMW officials also put the B3 in trouble, though there’s nothing confirmed for the 3 Series-based vehicle.