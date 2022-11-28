Listen to this article

The end is nigh for the Audi R8, but it's going out with a bang. The 2023 R8 GT RWD is the most powerful rear-wheel-drive Audi of them all, and it will take a quarter-million dollars to buy one in the United States.

To be more specific, the 2023 Audi R8 GT starts at $249,900 in the US. With Audi's destination charge of $1,495 added in, the figure climbs to $251,395. It's certainly a pricey end to the R8's long life, but even if you have the means to buy one, your garage might stay empty. 333 are planned for global production, but only 150 will come to the States.

What do you get for that price? We were introduced to the R8 GT and its 602-horsepower 5.2-liter V10 engine when it debuted in October, and we slipped behind the wheel for a special first drive shortly before Thanksgiving. Borrowing plenty of inspiration from the R8 LMS racecar, it's 55 pounds lighter and as such, it can nip to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds – provided the rear wheels have traction. A new Torque Rear mode helps make the most of that traction, or lack thereof should the driver fancy some R8 drifting. Top speed pulls up just shy of 200 at a proud 199 mph.

In the US market, the R8 GT gains some special features. A sport exhaust system gives the V10 a fresh voice, while side blades, exterior mirror housings, and door sill inlays get a carbon treatment. Inside you'll find a Bang & Olufsen stereo, a diamond-stitched headliner, and more.

When the R8 GT reaches US dealers in early 2023, it will embody the legacy of two R8 generations spanning 16 years. Launching in 2006 as a 2007 model, it first hit the scene with a 4.2-liter V8 making 414 hp. The 5.2-liter V10 arrived for the 2009 model year, upping the ante to 525 hp. The first Audi R8 GT debuted for 2011, generating 552 hp sent to all four wheels.