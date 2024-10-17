I recently drove the Honda Passport Trailsport—a rugged version of Honda's mid-size crossover. Unfortunately, the tech was outdated, the efficiency was lacking, and the Trailsport badge didn't do much to make the SUV more interesting.

The good news is that there's a new Passport on the way, and Honda says it will be hugely improved. The bad news is that Honda hasn't confirmed the same treatment for its Passport-based Ridgeline pickup—but we can only hope an update is in the works.

The Ridgeline is still a solid truck with a comfortable ride and decent capability, but much like the Passport, it's well overdue for an update. It has all the same issues as its SUV sibling and less performance than most of its competitors. Not to mention it starts at $41,545 for 2025.

Quick Specs 2024 Honda Ridgeline Trailsport Engine 3.5-Liter V-6 Output 280 Horsepower / 260 Pound-Feet Fuel Economy 18 City / 23 Highway / 20 Combined Towing 5,000 Pounds Base Price / As Tested $41,545 / $47,320

Under the hood is Honda's tried-and-true 3.5-liter V-6 engine making 280 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. Same as the Passport. It's paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission and standard all-wheel drive.

It's a decent powertrain with just enough oomph to move the truck out of its own way. You will have to bury your foot to get it up to highway speeds—but at least it sounds good on the sprint up to 70. The naturally aspirated V-6 gives the exhaust a deep, burbly rumble. And the nine-speed automatic shifts smoothly.

But if you want more oomph off the line, most of the Ridgeline's competitors are better here. The Chevrolet Colorado has a punchy turbocharged engine making 310 hp. The Ford Ranger doles out just 270 hp, but its turbocharged engine has more torque (310 lb-ft). And even Nissan's naturally aspirated V-6 in the Frontier delivers more than the Ridgeline, with 310 hp and 281 lb-ft.

Jeff Perez / Motor1

Pros: Nice To Drive, Comfortable Cabin, Sounds Good

At least the Ridgeline is nice to drive. Even with the rugged upgrades on this Trailsport model, it feels very much like a unibody SUV—like a Passport. The suspension is soft and compliant, the steering is light and quick, and there isn't nearly as much body roll as those body-on-frame alternatives, which makes the Ridgeline pretty pleasant to pedal around town.

The off-road-tuned suspension and General Grabber A/T all-terrain tires make this truck a titch more capable on the trail than its more road-oriented siblings. The Trailsport even has a skid plate protecting the oil pan. But with a 7.6-inch ride height that matches the standard Ridgeline, and tires with the same overall diameter as the base truck, the upgrades are pretty pedestrian. This truck won't be tackling Rubicon anytime soon, that's for sure.

Jeff Perez / Motor1 Jeff Perez / Motor1

The knobby tires at least make the Ridgeline look more rugged, which this otherwise bland truck desperately needs. And there are black-and-orange Trailsport badges aplenty, inside and out. Even the seats have orange Trailsport stitching, just in case you forget.

The interior is a nice place to be. The leather-trimmed seats are super comfy and have standard heating and 10-way power adjustability with lumbar support. There's a standard moonroof, too. A 9.0-inch touchscreen now comes standard in the Ridgeline, complete with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Honda also swapped the previously puny 4.2-inch digital instrument cluster for a much nicer 7.0-inch digital display ahead of the steering wheel. You also get wireless phone charging in the center console, and both USB-A and USB-C connectivity.

Jeff Perez / Motor1

Cons: Dated Tech, High Price, Bland Looks, Not As Punchy As Its Competitors

The Ridgeline also has lots of room in the cabin, thanks again to that unibody construction. There are 40.1 inches of headroom and 40.9 inches of legroom up front, as well as 38.8 and 36.7 inches in the rear. Both of those figures are above average for the class. Honda also equipped its pickup with clever storage solutions, like 7.3 cubic feet of lockable, weatherproof space underneath the bed floor alongside 33.9 cubic feet of cargo space in the bed itself.

All told, this Ridgeline came out to $47,320 as tested with the optional $455 Sonic Gray Pearl paint. If you want to forgo the Trailsport package (which most buyers probably can), a base Ridgeline Sport costs $41,545 for 2025—not exactly a thrifty truck considering that every competitor comes in at under $40,000 (and some under $30,000).

Even though it falls short in a few key areas, the Honda Ridgeline is still a pretty solid truck. It'll only get better when Honda gears up the next generation.

22 Photos Jeff Perez / Motor1

Competitors