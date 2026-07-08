Every New Car Debuting At The Goodwood Festival Of Speed 2026

From July 9–12, 2026, the Goodwood Festival of Speed returns to the historic Goodwood Estate in the UK. One of the world’s most iconic automotive events, the show is best known for its 1.16-mile hillclimb, where manufacturers, racing teams, and tuning houses from around the globe debut prototypes, concepts, and high-performance machines.

The 2026 edition is dedicated to Singer, the California-based atelier famous for its modern reimaginings of classic Porsche 911s. But as always, much of the attention will be on the latest wave of performance and prototype cars taking on the hill.

2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed Photo by: Goodwood

Alpine

Alpine brings the A110 Future concept, previewing the next generation of its sports car. Built on the new Alpine Performance Platform (APP), it features an aluminum chassis, 800-volt architecture, and a dual rear-motor setup. The goal is to preserve the A110’s driving character in the electric era. Alongside the hillclimb runs, Alpine also displays the A290, A390, and its Formula 1 car.

Aston Martin

Aston Martin showcases a performance-heavy lineup, led by new "S" versions of the DB12, Vantage, and DBX. Also appearing are the Valhalla, Valkyrie, Vanquish, and the 2025 F1 car, offering a full look at the brand’s performance range.

Audi

Audi will show the Nuvolari, a supercar concept previewing its future design direction ahead of its F1 return. It’s joined by the brand’s Formula 1 car and additional EV concepts hinting at future performance models.

Bentley

Supersports Mulliner Design

Bentley introduces a new Mulliner Design Theme for the Supersports, featuring the brand’s first-ever gradient paint finish, transitioning across the bodywork. Motorsport-inspired details, two-tone interiors, and expanded personalization options complete the package, with the classic two-seat layout retained.

BMW i3 50 xDrive Photo by: BMW

BMW

i3

iX5

7 Series

M2 M Performance Track Kit

M3 Touring 24H

BMW celebrates 40 years of the M3 and the UK debut of the M Concept Neue Klasse. On the hill are the M2 with the M Performance Track Kit and the M3 Touring 24H. The stand features the new i3, iX5, and 7 Series, alongside historic M models. BMW also marks 40 years since its last F1 win with the turbocharged Benetton BMW B186.

BYD, Denza & Yangwang

B5

D9

Denza Z Coupe

Z9 GT

U7

U8L

U9 Extreme

The BYD Group brings one of its largest displays yet. The standout debut is the Denza Z Coupé, a 1,500 hp all-electric supercar with three motors. Also featured are the Z9 GT, B5, and D9, while Yangwang shows the U9 Extreme, U8L, and U7. BYD also displays the Dolphin G DM-i and Shark pickup.

Cupra

Raval

Cupra makes its Goodwood debut, led by the Raval electric city car. Additional models and a few unannounced reveals are also expected.

Ferrari

296 Speciale A

849 Testarossa

Amalfi

12Cilindri Manuale

Ferrari arrives with a wide-ranging program covering new debuts, historic celebrations, and track action. Hillclimb debuts include the Amalfi, 296 Speciale A, and 849 Testarossa. Returning models include the F80 and 12Cilindri. The XX program marks its 20th anniversary with special-liveried FXX and FXX-K Evo cars. The 296 Challenge competes on the timed course, while the display areas feature the latest Spider, HS, Purosangue, and 12Cilindri variants. Ferrari also celebrates 75 years since its first World Championship win.

Gordon Murray T.50s Niki Lauda Photo by: Gordon Murray Automotive

Gordon Murray Automotive

S1 LM

T.33 Spider

T.50s Niki Lauda

GMA brings two extremes of its philosophy: the S1 LM, a modern tribute to the McLaren F1 limited to five examples, and the T.33 Spider, a lighter, more accessible open-top supercar focused on purity and simplicity. The T.50s Niki Lauda also appears in customer-delivered form.

Honda

Honda focuses on electrification and performance heritage. Highlights include the Prelude HRC Concept, developed with Honda Racing Corporation, the compact electric Super-N, the WN7 motorcycle, and a CB1000F ridden by Freddie Spencer. The Williams Honda FW11 F1 car also appears, linking past success with the brand’s future direction.

Lamborghini

Lamborghini shows its latest hybrid supercars, including the Urus SE Performante. Limited-run models designed for maximum impact on the hill also feature.

McMurtry

McMurtry returns as a Goodwood legend. Its Speirling Pure builds on the record-breaking original, using a fan system that generates extreme downforce even at a standstill. With roughly 1,000 hp and a weight of just over 2,200 lb, it can hit 60 mph in about 1.55 seconds and pull up to 3G under acceleration.

Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Photo by: Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-AMG brings the GT 63 4-Door and teases a potential new reveal, possibly including future V8 or high-performance EV models.

MG

Concept Cars

MG debuts two concept cars previewing its next design direction, including a B-segment electric model due in 2027. The brand also showcases its latest production EVs and technology-focused installations.

Pagani

Pagani is celebrating 70 years at Goodwood with a very special Huayra. Dubbed the Huayra 70 Derecho, it's an open-top, gated-manual stunner of a supercar. It packs a V12 engine making 852 horsepower, with a top speed of 217.5 miles per hour.

Renault

Renault Turbo 3E

Renault showcases the 547-horsepower Turbo 3E, along with the new Twingo and 4 Plein Sud. All models are expected to run the hillclimb, highlighting the sportier direction of its EV lineup.

Toyota GR GT Photo by: Toyota

Subaru

Subaru returns as sponsor of the Forest Rally Stage. The E-Outback makes its UK dynamic debut as the safety car, joined by the new electric Uncharted. Historic WRC cars, including Richard Burns’ 2001 Impreza, highlight the brand’s rally heritage.

Toyota & Lexus

GR GT

GR GT3

LGA Concept

What do you think?

Toyota and Lexus join the "Rivals" theme celebrating motorsport duels. Highlights include the European debut of the GR GT and GR GT3 hybrid V8 coupes, plus the Lexus LFA Concept previewing future performance design. Toyota also celebrates its Le Mans success with the GR010 Hybrid and Gazoo Racing lineup.

Zenvo

Aurora Tur

The Zenvo Aurora Tur is inching closer to production, with its prototypes making their debut at the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed ahead of customer deliveries in the second half of 2027. Power comes from a new 6.6-liter quad-turbocharged V12 paired with three electric motors, producing a combined 1,850 horsepower.

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