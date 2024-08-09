2024 Toyota Tacoma Limited I-Force Max Engine Turbo 2.4L Four-Cylinder Hybrid Output 326 Horsepower / 465 Pound-Feet Weight 5,030 Pounds Towing 6,000 Pounds Trim Base Price $57,295 On Sale Now

You won't find a fanbase more rabid than Toyota Tacoma Stans. They love their dinky old trucks. Even in a changeover year with the old Tacoma heading out and the new one coming in, Toyota still moved more than 237,000 units in 2023. That was fifth-best for all trucks and top among its midsize classmates by more than 200,000 units.

The new Tacoma gives fans even more reason to flock to dealerships; A sharp redesign, a fresh pair of turbocharged engines, and depending on which trim you go for, a premium interior with thoughtful upgrades. In this case, the Tacoma Limited has a whole host of niceties for a still reasonable (at least, in the larger truck scope) $57,295 to start. And it's pretty fantastic.

Call it blasphemy, but the new four-cylinder hybrid engine is way better than the old V-6. It fixes one of the Tacoma's biggest issues: Torque—or lack thereof. The clunkily named I-Force Max hybrid powers this top-end Tacoma Limited model and combines a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine with a 1.9-kilowatt-hour battery pack and a single electric motor. That results in a hearty 326 horsepower and a class-leading 465 pound-feet of torque at just 1,600 rpm. That's a big improvement over the old V-6's underwhelming 265 pound-feet at 4,600 rpm.

Finally, blissfully, the Tacoma has torque. Those quick-acting electrons from the 48-hp electric motor add fire to the tires and move the Taco off the line quickly before the gas engine kicks in for more oomph. Even though Toyota doesn't list an official 60 mph time for this truck, my butt dyno suggests somewhere in the seven-second mark. It's quick.

Even at 70 miles per hour, you barely have to dip into the accelerator to uncork more power. The combo of a turbocharger and an electric motor means you always have torque when you need it, and the four-cylinder engine feels more robust even than the outgoing V-6. And there's still enough power to tow up to 6,000 pounds in this Limited trim.

The entire powertrain is silky smooth; There wasn't a single unsettling jostle from the powertrain in my week with this truck. The gas engine does get a little loud when you get on the throttle hard, but so do so many other four cylinders. It's all paired to an equally seamless eight-speed automatic transmission.

Pros: Finally Some Torque, Refined Drive, Premium Cabin, Still Capable Enough

The biggest improvement to the Tacoma is the way it handles. The now-electronically assisted steering is light and direct. No more mysteries as to where the nose is pointed. The ride feels plush set to the truck’s Normal setting and just stiff enough in Sport to keep things interesting. And the chassis is well-balanced.

Standard four-wheel drive with an electronic center locking differential means you can also take this truck off most beaten paths. The TRD Pro or Trailhunter trims are still the most capable, and have fancier suspension tech, but even the Tacoma Limited still has moderate off-road chops.

As the fanciest Tacoma of the bunch, and in keeping with Limited trims across their entire truck lineup, Toyota went heavy on the chrome here—the grille, wheels, door handles, and bed handle all get the shiny stuff. Meanwhile, the font splitter dips down so far beneath the bumper that it looks like prime Jay Leno. For such an otherwise aggressive-looking, attractive truck, the Limited trim doesn't do the Tacoma justice.

And if you were hoping for varying bed and cab sizes, sorry—the Limited is only available in the Double Cab configuration with the five-foot bed. Even with the larger cab, the back seat feels tight for my six-foot frame.

At least the interior is properly premium. The Tacoma Limited is loaded with nice materials. Toyota's SofTex faux leather covers the seats and it's nearly as soft and supple as real cowhide. Those seats are heated and ventilated. You do get real stitched leather on the steering wheel, at least, and the steering wheel is also heated.

A nice, chunky walnut-burled wood accent stretches across the dash with a “TACOMA” badge stamped on the passenger side, just in case you forgot. And a massive 14.0-inch screen sits atop the dash. It runs Toyota's latest and greatest infotainment system, which has crystal-clear graphics, a clean home screen, and basic functions right where you need them. It's the second-best thing to Apple CarPlay—although, you can still access CarPlay and Android Auto wirelessly if you so choose.

Cons: Too Much Chrome, Tight Back Seat

The best thing about the Tacoma Limited is that it's fully loaded from the jump. The faux leather seats, adaptive suspension, and 14.0-inch touchscreen all come standard. You also get Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 at no extra cost, which includes adaptive cruise control, a lane-departure alert, high-beam assist, and plenty more.

If you’re not a fan of all that chrome, Toyota does offer most of those features on other Tacomas—but only if you’re willing to pay a bit extra. The TRD Off-Road, for example, gives you the big touchscreen for an extra $845 and heated seats for an extra $585. It just doesn’t have the adaptive suspension.

But the Tacoma Limited makes a strong case for itself. Look beyond the chrome and it excels as a premium mid-size truck. Most everything you want and need comes standard, it’s nice to drive, comfortable inside, and just capable enough for the occasional trail. If you were worried the new Tacoma wouldn’t live up to the hype, don’t be.

38 Photos Jeff Perez / Motor1

Competitors