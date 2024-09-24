Honda will reveal the 2026 Passport and Passport Trailsport this fall.

The redesigned Passport Trailsport will have a powerful 3.5-liter V-6 engine and a high-strength 10-speed automatic gearbox.

They will go on sale early next year.

Honda is in full preview mode for the redesigned Passport and Passport Trailsport ahead of their debut later this year. Our latest look shows off the Trailsport's rugged design (hiding under a camouflage wrap) and its off-road capabilities, with Honda promising the new trim as its "most adventure-ready and capable Honda SUV yet." Something this SUV really needs.

We'll have to wait for all the details, but Honda is ready to release a few tidbits. It'll have a "powerful 3.5-liter V-6 engine" likely carried over from the current generation, although we hope it makes more power. The current 3.5-liter V-6 makes 280 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque across the Passport range, and the Trailsport could benefit from a bit more juice.

One thing we know will change, at least for the Trailsport, is the transmission. The short teaser video said it'd have a high-strength 10-speed automatic gearbox. The Passport's current transmission has nine forward gears, and it's unclear if it's exclusive to the Trailsport or new for the whole range.

The next-gen crossover will also feature the brand's second-generation I-VTM4 Torque-Vectoring all-wheel drive system. Honda's teasers show the new Trailsport going through rigorous testing across the United States, visiting Moab, Michigan's sandy dunes, and more.

Honda will wrap the familiar engine and upgraded gearbox in boxier sheet metal. The new Passport Trailsport has a squarish front fascia, which makes its best Bronco Sport impression. A previous teaser showed a bold "PASSPORT" word mark across the grille, just like the little Ford off-roader. Even the rear of the roof and the hatch look more upright on the new crossover, and the new look should coincide with a revamped cabin that modernizes the space with the latest features and tech.

We'll see the 2026 Passport and the Passport Trailsport later this year. Honda will reveal both sometime this fall before they go on sale early next year.