A man completed an inspection of a trade-in car, only to discover the transmission fluid is completely gone.

In a TikTok with over 2,600 views as of this writing, Robert Wrapson (@robertwrapson) showcases the car lifted up and exposes the area of damage.

Wrapson shows the Honda Civic trade-in on the lift and goes over what he discovered in the inspection.

“We took this car on trade, this little Civic, nice little car. Doesn't look too bad, but one of the things we didn’t see was this huge leaking mess here,” Wrapson begins.

Wrapson walked under the lifted Civic to show the transmission leak.

“So this transmission is leaking real badly, and it’s still wet. It’s physically wet,” Wrapson shares.

Wrapson puts his hand on the leaking transmission, and fluid residue sticks to his finger. He mentions that the leak is still active because the area is physically wet.

“What happened was actually the transmission dipstick was missing from the top, which caused … the transmission fluid to just completely pour out of the transmission,” he explains.

After discovering the transmission leak, he continued his inspection. One of the wheels is too big and rubs against the inner fender well, leaving a black mark.

“That means these tires were not made for this car,” he says.

The exterior driver's-side door has circular spots indicating that some bodywork has been done.

“You can see in the orange peel, and looks all blurry in the paint. That’s from a not very good paint job,” he shares.

Wrapson estimates the repairs will cost anywhere from $3,000 to $5,000, whereas he initially thought they would be around $1,500.

“Obviously, this will change a lot of stuff on this deal. Anyway, that's just part of something that happens in the dealership,” he concludes.

‘Off The Lift And To The Auction’

Viewers in the comments section suggested cutting the losses and taking the Civic right to the auction for someone else to deal with.

“Straight to the auction it goes,” one TikTok commenter shared.

“Off the lift and to the auction,” another added.

While others commented on the actual issue of the leaking transmission fluid.

“$15 gasket fix, move on,” one suggested.

“Oh yeah, I know that issue. My transmission is also missing its plug. It won’t stay in, it’s blown 5 times so I just left it. Honda should never have switched to CVT. That’s what ya get,” another shared.

What Do You Do When You Spot A Transmission Leak?

Seeing a fluid leak anywhere underneath your vehicle can certainly be concerning, especially when you discover the possibility it’s a transmission fluid leak. While this type of leak may appear small, the repair bill can say otherwise if ignored.

The transmission can be one of the most costly car parts to repair, so any issues need to be addressed immediately, Jiffy Lube reports.

When fluid leaks, transmission performance is affected. Some issues can include accelerated internal wear, overheating, unusual noises, harsh engagement, delayed engagement when placed in gear, and slipping gears.

Leaking transmission fluid could lead to complete transmission failure, which costs on average $2,500 to $6,000 or more, AutoZone reports.

Fifth Gear Automotive Repair notes that common transmission leak symptoms include a burning smell from overheated transmission fluid, a red or brown liquid puddle under the car after driving, and a grinding or whining noise from the transmission area.

What do you think?

Tire Outlet suggests getting a transmission fluid change every 30,000 to 60,000 miles. Staying on top of transmission fluid changes helps prevent leaks and keep the transmission in top shape.

Motor1 has contacted Wrapson via TikTok direct message and commented on the post. This post will be updated if he replies.

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