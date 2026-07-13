Over 300,000 Honda Odyssey Minivans Have Backup Camera Issues

THE BREAKDOWN Honda recalls over 300,000 Odyssey vehicles for faulty backup cameras.

Water can get into a crack, causing corrosion.

The affected camera will be replaced with a new one.

The Honda Odyssey minivan has just been hit with a recall from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Certain model-year Odyssey vehicles from 2018 to 2020 may have rearview cameras that fail to display an image when the transmission is put into reverse. This is due to water that can enter the camera and cause damage to the circuit board.

According to the NHTSA, 325,588 vehicles are potentially affected by the recall. As a remedy, Honda dealerships will replace the rearview camera at no cost to owners, making them compliant with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 111, "Rear Visibility."

2025 Honda Odyssey Photo by: Honda

Honda is expected to send out letters to owners starting on August 24, 2026, but you can contact the automaker's customer service phone number here: 1-888-234-2138. The recall number is 20V438, expanding on a previous recall that involved 212,068 vans from 2019 to 2020.

That means Honda discovered an additional 113,520 Odyssey units from the 2018 model year that were also affected by the camera issue. Oddly, Honda had a similar issue with its Prologue and Acura ZDX vehicles, but those were both built by General Motors.

The NHTSA Safety Recall Report points out two contributing factors that led to this recall:

"The specification for the rearview camera housing boss hole was inadequate for the mounting screw."

"Due to variations in the positioning of the housing on the assembly jig, the mounting screw is susceptible to being misaligned during assembly."

Since the screw would often become misaligned, it was susceptible to cracking. Environmental exposure such as cold weather would eventually cause cracks to expand, letting in water, then causing corrosion to the circuit board.

What do you think?

Honda will replace the Magna-produced rearview camera with new ones from Sony, which have been designed to avoid any issues with mounting and should not allow any water intrusions.

Gallery: 2025 Honda Odyssey 22 Source: Honda

Motor1's Take: Honda has had 1,648 warranty claims from this issue with no injury reports and no reports of death. The company has not only found a fix, but it also expanded the recall to include an additional model year once it found that more vehicles included the affected hardware.

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy