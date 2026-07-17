Honda Pulls The Plug On Its Last EV

the breakdown Honda has discontinued the Prologue, leaving the brand without a production EV in the US.

The company says EV demand has softened over the past 18 months.

Honda is doubling down on hybrids, investing nearly $28 billion to launch 15 new hybrid models by 2030.

The writing was on the wall, but now it's official: the Honda Prologue is dead. The Japanese automaker is pulling the plug on its last production electric vehicle as it shifts its focus back to hybrids.

Honda confirmed the decision to CarBuzz, saying that "customer demand for EV models has shifted significantly over the past 18 months." The Prologue now joins its GM-based sibling, the Acura ZDX, which was discontinued last year. We've reached out to Honda for an official statement.

With the Prologue gone, Honda Motor's US lineup no longer includes a single electric vehicle. The ZDX exited the lineup in 2025, and Honda has since canceled several other EV projects before they ever reached production.

In March, Acura confirmed that the electric RSX crossover would no longer move forward. Honda's futuristic 0 SUV and 0 Sedan concepts—which were shown in near-production form in Tokyo—have also been shelved before reaching dealerships.

Honda Prologue

Honda Doubles Down on Hybrids

Instead, Honda is betting on hybrids and more efficient combustion engines as EV demand cools in the US, particularly after the federal $7,500 EV tax credit expired.

In May, the company unveiled two new hybrid prototypes that are expected to go on sale within the next two years. Honda plans to launch 15 models powered by its next-generation hybrid system by March 2030.

What do you think?

The new hybrid powertrain is expected to improve fuel efficiency by roughly 10 percent compared to the current system introduced in 2023. To support that strategy, Honda will invest ¥4.4 trillion—about $28 billion at current exchange rates—to bring those hybrid models to market in the next several years.

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Motor1’s Take: With Honda’s shift back to hybrids, it’s no surprise that the Prologue is gone. Unfortunately, that leaves Honda without an EV in the US.

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