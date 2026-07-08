Is The Honda Element Returning? Here's Everything We Know

Even though it was beloved, the Honda Element wasn’t exactly a big hit for the Japanese automaker. Its quirky design limited its appeal, but like most automotive oddballs, it has gained a cult following since it disappeared from the market 15 years ago—and it might be making a comeback.

A new report alleges that Honda plans to resurrect the Element by the end of the decade. Production is expected to start in the second quarter of 2029, which means the model will likely go on sale for the 2030 model year. It will allegedly compete against the Ford Bronco Sport and other rugged compact crossovers. How rugged the new Element will be remains a mystery, and details are scarce.

The original Element had a pillarless design with rear-hinged suicide doors, creating a cavernous opening. It became popular among owners for its versatility. It also had rubberized floors, a split tailgate, and reclining seats that could fold completely flat to create a sleeping area.

Until Honda confirms it’s actually developing a new Element, this is everything that we know.

What Will Honda Call It?

New Honda Element Rendering By Motor1 Photo by: Theophilus Chin | Motor1

Honda is expected to call its new compact SUV the Element. It is a name Honda previously used in the 2000s, when it launched the first-generation Element SUV in 2003. The automaker would cease producing the Element after the 2011 model year due to declining sales.

Despite its quiet end, the car remains popular with enthusiasts. As consumers continue to flock to SUVs and trucks and their most rugged versions, now seems like the right time for a new Element designed for adventure seekers.

What Will It Look Like?

New Honda Element Rendering By Motor1 Photo by: Theophilus Chin | Motor1

The first Honda Element was not the prettiest thing to look at when it went on sale for 2003. The car had an excessive amount of gray plastic cladding that served as the fenders, side sills, front fascia, and tailgate trim. Honda eventually dropped a lot of the cladding with its mid-cycle refresh.

Our rendering takes inspiration from the Element’s later years, with cladding relegated to the lower doors and bumpers. It is heavily influenced by the Honda Passport, a vehicle that has benefited from a recent redesign that has made it boxier and more rugged-looking.

We can’t imagine a new Element without its rear-hinged doors, and we hope it has a pillarless design once again. At the back, our Element has a tall tailgate with a low opening, embracing an idea of versatility.

What Platform Will It Ride On?

With Honda pouring resources into new hybrid vehicles and platforms, it’s difficult to determine what architecture will underpin the new Element. Considering the original Element’s pillarless design, sharing a platform with the CR-V seems unlikely and limiting.

There is a chance the Element could use the Passport’s platform, which underpins the Ridgeline and Odyssey, but it might be too large. The new SUV could also ride a completely new hybrid architecture.

What Powertrain Will It Have?

The original Honda Element went on sale for 2003 with Honda’s 2.4-liter four-cylinder K24A4 engine. It made 160 horsepower and 161 pound-feet of torque and was available in front- or all-wheel-drive configurations. Honda offered it with either a four-speed automatic or five-speed manual transmission.

We expect the new Element to have a hybrid powertrain with no manual transmission option. Which hybrid system is the question. Honda announced last month that it plans to launch 15 models with its new hybrid powertrain by March 2030, a timeline that could include the Element.

We know the automaker is already developing new 1.5- and 2.0-liter four-cylinder engines for future hybrid vehicles, one of which will likely power the new Element. We expect all-wheel drive will be optional, too.

New Honda Element Rendering By Motor1 Photo by: Theophilus Chin | Motor1

When Will It Debut?

The new Honda Element is expected to enter production in the second quarter of 2029, which means we likely will not see the SUV debut until sometime in 2028. Honda might tease the car as a concept ahead of an official reveal, which could happen in 2027.

Honda allegedly plans to build the vehicle in Ohio, where it built the first-gen model, and will use the site as the model’s global production hub. The automaker expects to build nearly 100,000 Elements per year at the facility.

How Much Will It Cost?

What do you think?

We expect the new Element to compete with the Ford Bronco Sport and other rugged compact SUVs. It will also, allegedly, slot between the HR-V and CR-V in Honda’s lineup, the brand’s two cheapest models.

The standard hybrid powertrain will likely increase the price tag, and we would not be surprised if the new Element starts in the mid-$30,000 range when it goes on sale, likely for the 2030 model year.

The 2011 Honda Element LX with two-wheel drive started at $21,63. Adjusted for inflation, that would cost $32,923 today. For comparison, the base 2026 Bronco Sport has a starting price of $33,840.

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