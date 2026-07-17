Jensen's Reborn Sports Car Will Be Just For The Track

the breakdown Jensen International Automotive was recently formed in an attempt to revive the iconic British automaker's name.

The first new model, dubbed the Interceptor GTX, will be a track-only supercar.

Jensen plans to use the GTX to demonstrate style and performance potential for future road-legal models.

The recently reborn Jensen International Automotive announced plans for a new take on a British classic: the Interceptor. Jensen plans to bring back its iconic muscle car, and the initial version gets the name Interceptor GTX.

There's a catch here, though: Jensen has found a way to move into the pre-production stage while potentially securing customers to support this early progress. The first new Jensen will be a track-only supercar.

Jensen Interceptor Teaser Photo by: Jensen International Automotive

Little is known about the Interceptor GTX beyond some encouraging tidbits that have filtered out. The car should be lightweight thanks to an aluminum chassis and bodywork. Up front, you can expect a supercharged V8 engine.

According to Autocar, Jensen has spoken about an analog driving experience. Many hope that refers to a proper manual gearbox.

What do you think?

Interestingly, though, the initial launch by way of a track-only supercar allows Jensen to skirt the regulations required to legally put a car on the road. Jensen customers would then essentially be driving prototypes. This could prove a great customer relations experience should Jensen lean on its clients to help inform how the road cars should be built.

Motor1's Take: The original Jensen Interceptor remains one of the coolest cars ever to leave the UK. We hope Jensen can capture even a fraction of the magic found in the originals. The car will need to have a hefty motor in the nose of something with an almost Italian design flair.

Stay informed with our newsletter every weekday back Subscribe Terms of Use. For more info, read our Privacy Policy

Source: Autocar

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy