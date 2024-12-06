Honda Recalls Pilot, Passport for Potential Fuel Leak

Honda has issued a recall for 205,760 2023-2025 Pilot and 2023-2024 Passport SUVs. The recall stems from a production issue that prevents the fuel filler neck tube and pipe from properly connecting. If an affected vehicle gets into a crash, the impact could cause the two parts to separate, possibly creating a fuel leak.

Honda’s investigation discovered that an out-of-sequence process during vehicle assembly prevented the two pieces from making a complete connection. The automaker improved its assembly process on October 18.

Honda learned of a potential problem on May 13, 2024, when it received its first warranty claim related to the issue. A dealer notified the automaker about the possible problem as it performed a pre-delivery inspection. By May 20, Honda had found six vehicles with incomplete fuel pipe connections in its inventory.

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Over the next few months, Honda continued to analyze the issue before deciding on November 21 to issue a safety recall. It does not know of any reports of injuries or deaths related to this issue.

Honda will contact affected owners via mail, instructing them to take their vehicle to an authorized dealer, where a service technician will inspect the connection and properly connect the two parts if there's an issue. The automaker will begin notifying customers early next year.

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