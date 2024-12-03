Not Again: GM Recalls Another 130,000 Trucks for Tailgates That Fall Open
It expands on a larger recall for heavy-duty versions of the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra issued early this year.
In February 2024, General Motors issued one of its largest recalls of the year: 323,232 Chevrolet Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD pickup trucks were at risk for tailgates opening unexpectedly. Now, you can add another 132,037 trucks to the mix.
This new recall applies to HD Silverados and Sierras for the 2024 model year. As before, it includes 2500 and 3500 trucks regardless of cab configuration or drive type, but only affects those with a power-locking manual tailgate. Water can get into the tailgate and wreak havoc with the power switch that controls the lock. That can cause the tailgate to unlock and fall open.
That can be a safety hazard if you have a bed full of loose cargo. It can also be a problem if you're pulling a trailer. That was the catalyst for GM's expanded investigation into the problem. The company received a report of a 2024 GMC Sierra HD 3500 that had its gate drop open, hitting the trailer tongue and causing some damage. A subsequent investigation found 237 field complaints about tailgates opening unexpectedly. There are no known crashes or injuries resulting from the problem.
In recall documents, GM advises that the tailgate cannot unlock while the truck is in motion. The body control module overrides any input from the power lock on the tailgate, keeping it locked until the truck is stopped and shifted to park. However, it's possible the gate could unlock and stay upright until the truck is moving.
The fix is the same as before. GM will replace the switch assemblies with upgraded parts more resistant to water intrusion. Dealer notification of specific vehicles affected is already underway. Owner notification will begin on January 13.
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