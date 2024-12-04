McLaren 765LT Recalled for Rear Windows That Could Fly Off

McLaren has discovered a potential problem with some 765LTs serious enough to warrant a recall. In certain conditions, the rear window could detach from the car, turning it into a projectile on the road.

Only 163 cars are included in the recall, all from the 2021 model year and specific to the hard top, for obvious reasons. The polycarbonate rear window is glued in place with a bonding adhesive, but that adhesive could fail. Recall documents at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) mention multiple warranty claims from owners reporting a rattling noise from the back of the cabin. Investigations determined the noise was the window partially separated from the frame, but in some instances, the window fully detached from the car.

McLaren was unable to recreate adhesive failure during normal testing. However, the automaker "later received anecdotal evidence" pointing to higher speeds on race tracks as being the possible catalyst. Specifically, driving at higher speeds with the side windows down may present enough force on the rear window to cause a de-bonding of the adhesive. Some race tracks require side windows to be down for safety reasons; McLaren found a correlation between such track use and the rear window coming loose.

What do you think?

Recall documents suggest this is only an issue at higher speeds normally seen on a race track. McLaren will fix the problem by adding physical fasteners to the window, securing it to the carbon frame. Until that happens, the company advises 765LT owners not to exceed 96 mph with the windows down. For those who absolutely cannot postpone a track day, dealers can add more adhesive to the window corners. But this is only a temporary fix.

This isn't the first time we've heard about windows coming off supercars. Earlier this year, Porsche recalled 8,100 911s for front and rear windows that could detach in a crash.

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