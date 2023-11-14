Depreciation is one of the most important factors to consider when purchasing a new car. The last thing you'd want to see is your big purchase losing a bunch of value shortly after driving off the lot. iSeeCars analyzed data from over 1 million car sales from November 2022 to October 2023 and discovered which vehicles depreciate the most. No surprises here: Luxury brands suffer the most when it comes to value over time.

1. Maserati Quattroporte

Average depreciation after five years: 64.5 percent

Average price difference from MSRP: $90,588

Luxury sedans are known for losing tons of value over time, so it's not surprising to see the Maserati Quattroporte on top of iSeeCars' lists, losing a whopping 64.5 percent of its value on average after five years. We suspect the less-than-excellent long-term reliability and Chrysler switchgear have a lot to do with the Quattroporte's top position.

2. BMW 7-Series

Average depreciation after five years: 61.8 percent

Average price difference from MSRP: $72,444



The BMW 7-Series' appearance on this list proves the bigger they are, the harder they fall. The flagship four-door from Bavaria loses a staggering 61.8 percent of its value over five years on average, according to iSeeCars. That's worse than anything from Mercedes-Benz or Audi; proof that polarizing design and the latest tech can only get you so far.

3. Maserati Ghibli

Average depreciation after five years: 61.3 percent

Average price difference from MSRP: $58,623

The Maserati Ghibli shares a lot with its bigger sibling, the Quattroporte, resulting in a similarly atrocious depreciation curve. iSeeCars discovered that Ghiblis looks 61.3 percent of their value on average after five years. While that's bad news for buyers of new Ghiblis, it's great news for those who want to save money on an Italian performance sedan by buying second-hand.

4. BMW 5-Series Hybrid

Average depreciation after five years: 58.8 percent

Average price difference from MSRP: $37,975

Luxury sedans dominate the depreciation race thanks to the BMW 5-Series—specifically the hybrid version, according to iSeeCars. According to the data, the 5-Series hybrid loses 58.8 percent of its value on average after five years. That's a massive drop for what is a fairly normal vehicle, especially a trim that gets the best fuel mileage out of the lineup.

5. Cadillac Escalade ESV

Average depreciation after five years: 58.5 percent

Average price difference from MSRP: $63,885

Despite the luxury nameplate, it's a bit of a surprise to see the Cadillac Escalade ESV so high on this list. While it might sport the latest tech and some of the highest-quality materials, the long-wheelbase Escalade is still a utilitarian SUV underneath, with plenty of room for seating and cargo. Plus, it can tow over 8000 pounds. Despite its usefulness, the Escalade ESV loses 58.5 percent of its value after five years on average.

6. BMW X5

Average depreciation after five years: 58.2 percent

Average price difference from MSRP: $44,828

The X5 is one of the best vehicles BMW makes right now, but that hasn't made it depreciation-proof. According to iSeeCars, the X5 loses 58.2 percent of its value after five years on average, putting it right up there with its hybridized 5-Series sibling. If you're in the market, we suggest buying used to avoid taking the value hit yourself.

7. Infiniti QX80

Average depreciation after five years: 58.1 percent

Average price difference from MSRP: $47,399

The Infiniti QX80 shares most of its architecture with the cheaper Nissan Armada, but uses a different fascia and fancier materials inside. Being from a luxury brand we're not terribly shocked with the QX80's 58.1 percent average depreciation over five years, despite its capabilities as a tow-capable SUV.

8. Maserati Levante

Average depreciation after five years: 57.8 percent

Average price difference from MSRP: $55,858

The Levante beats its sedan siblings on the depreciation curve simply because its SUV body style is more useful. Of course, the Levante is still pretty terrible in the grand scheme of new cars, having an average of 57.8 percent of its value lost after five years, according to iSeeCars. If there's on lesson you should walk away from after reading this list, it's to avoid buying Maseratis brand-new.

9. Jaguar XF

Average depreciation after five years: 57.6 percent

Average price difference from MSRP: $39,720

Jaguars usually lag behind their German counterparts when it comes to residual value, and the company's 5-Series competitor, the XF, is a chief example. According to iSeeCars' research, the XF loses 57.6 percent of its value after five years on average. That's a huge depreciation hit for a car that'll very likely be someone's only vehicle. Buying used instead is a good bet, though we recommend shopping for a warranty as well.

10. Audi A7

Average depreciation after five years: 57.2 percent

Average price difference from MSRP: $48,917

The Audi A7 is one of the prettiest four-doors on sale today. The car's stunning looks haven't been able to save it from the German brand's heavy depreciation curve, though, as iSeeCars reports an average of 57.2 percent loss in value over five years. Being the second or third owner could be a good way to get into A7 ownership without taking such a huge depreciation hit, though all that advanced tech is expensive to keep running once the warranty runs out. So take caution.

11. Audi Q7

Average depreciation after five years: 56.8 percent

Average price difference from MSRP: $41,731

Audi's biggest SUV, the Q7, follows closely behind the company's A7 four-door, with iSeeCars discovering an average loss in value of 56.8 percent over five years. You can avoid that loss by buying used, though we advise steering away from models equipped with the optional air suspension and four-wheel steering, as those systems can quickly become expensive to maintain as the vehicle ages.

12. Cadillac Escalade

Average depreciation after five years: 56.5 percent

Average price difference from MSRP: $59,093

The regular-length Cadillac Escalade joins the long-wheelbase ESV as one of the vehicles that depreciates most, but appears far further down the list, losing 56.5 percent of its value on average after five years, according to iSeeCars. That's still well over half its original value—a huge hit considering the Escalade's high starting price.

13. Audi A6

Average depreciation after five years: 56.3 percent

Average price difference from MSRP: $38,252

The Audi A6 shares the vast majority of its underpinnings with the A7 fastback higher up on this list, so it's no surprise to see it appear here as well. Even the best German luxury sedans can't avoid big depreciation hits once they leave dealer lots, and according to iSeeCars, the A6 takes a hit to the tune of 56.3 percent after five years on average—brutal.

14. Volvo S90

Average depreciation after five years: 55.8 percent

Average price difference from MSRP: $35,365

The Volvo S90 isn't German, but it's still a highly complex, big sedan from a European country. As iSeeCars has discovered, the market doesn't discriminate, with the S90 losing 55.8 percent of its value after five years on average. You'd think a car with such timeless looks and wonderful interior design might hold its value, but you'd be wrong.

15. Nissan Armada

Average depreciation after five years: 55.7 percent

Average price difference from MSRP: $36,875

The Nissan Armada's capabilities as a three-row SUV that can do it all are unmistakable, but unlike some of its competitors, it's not as well-known for long-term reliability. That likely explains the slump in value after five years on average—55.7 percent to be precise, according to iSeeCars.com.

16. Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Average depreciation after five years: 55.7 percent

Average price difference from MSRP: $70,563

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class is the best luxury sedan there is, but that can't help it from tanking in value as time goes on. Though it's not as bad as its BMW-badged rival, the S-Class still suffers from a several 55.7-percent drop in value after five years on average, according to iSeeCars.com.

17. Lincoln Navigator L

Average depreciation after five years: 55.5 percent

Average price difference from MSRP: $57,224

The Lincoln Navigator L's depreciation curve is proof that even if you avoid buying from a European brand, a luxury nameplate will drag you down. The long-wheelbase body-on-frame SUV takes a massive 55.5-percent hit in value after five years on average, according to iSeeCars.com. If you really want one, we suggest going used instead.

18. Mercedes-Benz GLS

Average depreciation after five years: 55.5 percent

Average price difference from MSRP: $54,523

The Mercedes-Benz GLS is the company's biggest SUV, complete with standard three-row seating and up to 7700 pounds of towing capacity. There's also standard all-wheel drive and air suspension. We suspect the fancy springs and slew of other tech features could be the reason why value drops by 55.5 percent on average after five years, according to iSeeCars.com. That stuff can't be cheap to replace once it goes bad.

19. Tesla Model S

Average depreciation after five years: 55.5 percent

Average price difference from MSRP: $60,145

Electric cars have a tendency to crater in value simply because technology is evolving so quickly. What was once the newest and most advanced powertrain tech could be wildly outdated by the next year. Tesla may routinely update the tech underneath the Model S's skin, but there's no hiding that aging design. iSeeCars.com reports an average 55.5 percent loss in value over five years.

20. BMW 5-Series

Average depreciation after five years: 55.3 percent

Average price difference from MSRP: $39,856

The hybridized BMW 5-Series isn't the only version of the company's sedan to make this list. The normal 5-Series follows behind with a 55.3-percent depreciation hit after five years on average, according to iSeeCars.com. With plenty of expensive-to-replace parts and soon-to-be-outdated tech inside, we're hardly surprised.