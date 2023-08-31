A new Infiniti QX80 is in the works, but it's not coming for 2024. The premium brand announced the 2024 QX80 today, which carries over from 2023 virtually unchanged. That hasn't stopped Infiniti from bumping the price between $1,000 and $1,500 depending on trim level and powertrain choice.

The only notable difference for the 2024 QX80 is the availability of a Dark Chrome Appearance Package. Infiniti offers it exclusively for the range-topping Sensory trim, and it does pretty much what the name suggests. Black replaces chrome for the side mirrors, and darker chrome is used for the fender vents, trim on the rear gate and front fascia, and the grille surround. When in doubt, black it out.

Gallery: 2024 Infiniti QX80

28 Photos

Otherwise, you'll find the familiar 5.6-liter V8 under the hood, chugging along with 400 horsepower in the body-on-frame three-row SUV. Two-wheel drive is standard across the board with four-wheel drive available, and a wide range of Infiniti driver-assist systems are standard issue. That includes automatic emergency braking, blind-spot and lane-departure warnings, backup collision prevention, radar cruise control, and more. Inside you get a 12.3-inch infotainment screen with navigation and wireless Apple CarPlay/Andriod Auto. The driver still monitors vehicle systems with analog gauges.

The 2024 Infiniti QX80 is offered in Luxe, Premium Select, and Sensory trims. Here is a complete breakdown of pricing by trims, including Infiniti's mandatory $1,895 destination fee.

Infiniti QX80 Trim Level 2024 Model Year Price 2023 Model Year Price Year-Over-Year Increase QX80 Luxe 2WD $76,045 $74,595 $1,450 QX80 Luxe 4WD $79,195 $77,695 $1,500 QX80 Premium Select 2WD $80,195 $79,195 $1,000 QX80 Premium Select 4WD $83,295 $82,295 $1,000 QX80 Sensory 2WD $87,245 $86,245 $1,000 QX80 Sensory 4WD $90,345 $89,345 $1,000

The current-generation QX80 is, for lack of a better word, ancient in the SUV world. Its bones date back to 2010 when it was known as the QX56, and it's received multiple facelifts since then. The most recent came for the 2022 model year, focusing on the interior with the aforementioned 12.3-inch center screen. A new generation is coming, however – our first QX80 prototype sighting came in April 2023, at which point we speculated it could arrive for the 2024 model year.

That's obviously not happening, but between the lack of any notable changes for the current QX80 and Infiniti's debut of the QX Monograph Concept just a few weeks ago at Pebble Beach, a new QX80 for 2025 is virtually guaranteed.