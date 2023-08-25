Originally, BMW presented the China-only X5 Li in March 2022 or about a year and a half ago. No company in the automotive industry refreshes its product in less than three or four years but BMW makes an exception to the rule releasing an LCI version of the long-wheelbase SUV for the People’s Republic. The updated X5 Li comes after the mid-cycle facelift for the regular X5 and X6, released in February this year.

The vehicle benefits from an elongated wheelbase, extended by 5.11 inches (130 millimeters) compared to its global counterpart – the same treatment that was also applied to the pre-facelift version. This results in a generous expanse of legroom for rear passengers. Complementing this, widened rear doors simplify ingress and egress. Specially designed seats and exclusive equipment cater to long-distance comfort.

Gallery: 2023 BMW X5 xDrive40Li

16 Photos

Manufactured at the Dadong plant by the BMW Brilliance joint venture, the new X5 Li will be available in two versions and will go on sale in September 2023. The base model is the X5 xDrive30 Li powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder gas engine with an output of 258 horsepower. While a four-banger doesn’t sound too promising in an X5, it enables a 0-62 miles per hour acceleration in around 7.2 seconds.

For customers looking for six-cylinder power, there’s the X5 xDrive40Li which boasts a 3.0-liter straight-six turbo engine. It generates an impressive 380 hp for a 0-62 mph spring in 5.5 seconds. Notably, the X5 xDrive40Li can also glide silently on pure electric power at low speeds.

Improvements such as the revamped BMW iDrive with QuickSelect and infotainment software version 8.5 with a new menu structure and a new home screen, in addition to the visual tweaks to the front fascia, make a big difference compared to the previous X5 Li. There are also features that are exclusive to the Chinese market, including electroplated detailing on the steering wheel and door panels, as well as a smartphone tray with inductive charging.