Audi is already working on the next-generation A6 in sedan and wagon forms, which might adopt the A7 name because the automaker would use even numbers for electric vehicles. The current generations of both the A6 and A7 need to survive for about two more years on the market, however, and Audi now gives them more standard features and new customization options for the European market.

Starting with the equipment, both the A6 and A7 now always come with a digital instrument cluster, which is 12.3 inches large and uses full HD technology. That screen is controlled by the steering wheel buttons and provides infotainment information in different modes. In addition, even the base A6 and S6 models receive Audi’s full-LED headlight technology with LED daytime running lights. Last but not least, a more advanced park assist system is now part of the standard equipment.

In terms of design, the A6 range (sedan and wagon) is now available with a choice between basic, advanced, and S line exterior packages, while the A7 is sold with either basic or S line packages. One of the main highlights of each styling pack is the Singleframe radiator grille, which has a different finish depending on the selected package. Updated 18- and 19-inch allow wheels are also available.

Speaking of new designs and finishes, Audi also says the A6 and A7 families and their respective S derivatives receive Arcona White and Madeira Brown Metallic colors for the first time. A total of twelve exterior colors are available for the two model lines, including Grenadine red and Ascari blue for the S models or standard models fitted with the S line package. Inside the cabin, eight different variants of decorative inlays are available.

As mentioned above, there are new wheel options, too. The base A6 comes with new forged 17 inchers and 225/60 tires, while the largest available wheel size is 21 inches. To answer customer demand for black wheels, Audi says more than half of the variants for both the A6 and A8 now have dark rims. Two Audi Sport wheel sets in 20- and 21-inch sizes are added to the A7 Sportback’s range.